Elon Musk just unlocked a $600 Billion net worth

The world’s richest man just became even richer! This is how he did it and this is how much change $600 billion could make in SA

Insane. Unfathomable. Almost cartoonish, but yes… Elon Musk has officially broken another record, becoming the first person in history worth $600 billion. Let that sink in for a second. One man. $600 billion. That’s 600,000 million dollars. Or as normal humans might call it: absolutely ridiculous.

How did Musk do it this time? Musk’s wealth rocket-fueled upward thanks to a few key moves: SpaceX: Musk owns an estimated 42% stake in the private space company. With SpaceX now valued at $800 billion and preparing to go public in 2026, his stake alone adds $167–$168 billion to his net worth. Tesla: Despite sales that aren’t exactly breaking records, Musk’s roughly 12% share in Tesla saw a boost as the stock climbed 13% in 2025, with a nearly 4% jump on December 15 after he announced robotaxis being tested without front-seat safety monitors. Yes, really. xAI: Musk’s artificial intelligence startup is reportedly in talks to raise $15 billion at a $230 billion valuation, giving his bank account yet another fat top-up.

Oh, and let’s not forget the $1 trillion Tesla pay package approved by shareholders in November 2025. This is the largest corporate pay deal in history.

How “rich” is $600 billion rich? To put it in perspective, Musk is now $373 billion richer than the world’s second-richest person, Larry Page. In 2024 alone, Musk’s wealth grew by $205 billion. That’s billions. With a B. If Musk keeps this pace and SpaceX goes public, he could well be the world’s first trillionaire by 2026. A trillion. A number so large it almost loses meaning.



While this is an insane achievement, many people are asking one important question: How much money does one man really need? At $600 billion, we’re in uncharted territory. Is it even possible to spend this much? If Musk wanted to, he could buy every McDonald’s in the world, pay off all student debt, and still have enough left over to colonize Mars.

What could Elon Musk do with $600 billion in South Africa? $600 billion in South Africa isn’t just rich, it’s literally nation-altering. Here’s how it stacks up: 1. Buy homes for millions The average South African home costs around R1.6 million (~$85,000). With $600 billion, Musk could buy over 7 million homes, which is roughly half of all households in the country. Everyone gets a house, and he’d still have billions left over for a few beachfront mansions just for himself. 2. End poverty for generations South Africa’s upper-bound poverty line is about R1,634 per month (~$85). Musk’s fortune could lift tens of millions of South Africans above the poverty line not just for a year, but for decades. Forget monthly handouts; we’re talking a systemic reset. 3. Fund education Annual tuition at top South African universities ranges from R50,000 to R100,000 (~$2,500–$5,000). Musk could fully fund millions of students, covering tuition, housing, and living expenses, essentially creating a generation of debt-free graduates. 4. Build infrastructure & green energy Musk could revolutionize South Africa’s infrastructure while simultaneously funding a nationwide clean-energy revolution. We’re talking everything from roads to public transport, hospitals to clinics, solar farms to wind turbines. He could even build a SpaceX launchpad for good measure.