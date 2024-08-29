ECR's top 5 tips to winning Bugged this season
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Some handy tips to help you tackle the thrilling adventure of the year as East Coast Radio's Bugged
Competition
Some handy tips to help you tackle the thrilling adventure of the year as East Coast Radio's Bugged Competition
Calling all detectives and sleuths, East Coast Radio’s Bugged is hitting KZN again. It's back and this time you have a chance to win a share of R250 000.
This is high-stakes audio sleuthing so, we want to give you some tips to unearth the hidden mics and claim your share of the loot!
Here’s how to crack the case and grab a piece of the Bugged prize pot:
1. LISTEN!
Pay close attention to every whisper and murmur in the clues. Every sound bite could be a breadcrumb leading to hidden microphones. Tuning in is key to unravelling the mystery. STREAM US HERE
2. Map it out and keep notes
Every great detective has a notebook with their clues. Create a detailed map of KZN and plot out all potential hotspots. Cross-reference the clues with your map to narrow down possible locations.
3. Leverage on local knowledge
Bugged is all about our beautiful province. Familiarise yourself with local landmarks and unique soundscapes across KZN. Knowledge of distinctive environmental sounds, like bustling markets or serene parks, can give you an edge in identifying where the hidden mics might be camouflaged. Stream us as we chat to locals and dissect the clues with you.
4. Stay up to date
Knowing your latest news and what’s buzzing around the province will aid in your sleuthing endeavours. Keeping your eyes peeled to www.ecr.co.za will help!
Read More: WIN WITH ECR
5. Engage with social media
Follow East Coast Breakfast on social media for hints, sneak peeks or even bonus questions that might appear on-air.
Follow us on social media:
More about Bugged:
Imagine this: microphones hidden in secret locations across KZN, and all you have to do is find them. The reward? A share of R250,000. Sounds exciting, right? Well, that's because it is!
Starting on 2 September 2024 and running until 27 September 2024, KZN's ultimate audio detective game invites you to put your ears to the test. The challenge? Listen closely to the daily clues, guess the hidden locations, and claim your share of R250 000. It’s a game of wit, intuition, and a bit of luck - perfect for anyone who loves a good mystery.
How It Works
- 10 Hidden Microphones: We have hidden 10 microphones across the diverse and beautiful landscape of KZN. Your mission is to follow the daily clues to identify each location. But here's the twist: only one location is revealed at a time. Once it's guessed and claimed, the game moves on to the next, keeping the excitement at an all-time high.
- Daily Clues: Clues are shared on-air during the 'East Coast Breakfast', 'Carol Ofori', 'Danny Guselli', and 'Stacey and J Sbu' shows, as well as on social media. If you miss any, don’t worry, you can catch the clues HERE
- Competition Moments: From 6am to 6pm every day, four lucky listeners will have the chance to share their guesses live on air.
How to Enter
WhatsApp the word “Bug” to 061 700 0800 and follows the prompts. Ts and Cs apply
Hear It. Find It. Win It.
Do you have what it takes to be KZN's top audio detective? The microphones are hidden, the clues are ready, and the prize is waiting. All that's left is for you to listen, guess, and win.
Stay sharp and keep your detective hat on—each clue brings you one step closer to the prize!
More on East Coast Radio
Image courtesy of ECR
Show's Stories
-
How did Whoopi Goldberg get the name 'Whoopi'?
If anything, we can trust and believe that Whoopi Goldberg always speaks...Carol Ofori 40 minutes ago
-
Singer receives death threats for returning puppy
British pop singer Lily Allen has shared that after much deliberation sh...Carol Ofori 54 minutes ago