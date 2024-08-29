ECR's top 5 tips to winning Bugged this season

Some handy tips to help you tackle the thrilling adventure of the year as East Coast Radio's Bugged Competition

Calling all detectives and sleuths, East Coast Radio’s Bugged is hitting KZN again. It's back and this time you have a chance to win a share of R250 000. This is high-stakes audio sleuthing so, we want to give you some tips to unearth the hidden mics and claim your share of the loot! Here’s how to crack the case and grab a piece of the Bugged prize pot:

1. LISTEN! Pay close attention to every whisper and murmur in the clues. Every sound bite could be a breadcrumb leading to hidden microphones. Tuning in is key to unravelling the mystery. STREAM US HERE

2. Map it out and keep notes Every great detective has a notebook with their clues. Create a detailed map of KZN and plot out all potential hotspots. Cross-reference the clues with your map to narrow down possible locations. 3. Leverage on local knowledge Bugged is all about our beautiful province. Familiarise yourself with local landmarks and unique soundscapes across KZN. Knowledge of distinctive environmental sounds, like bustling markets or serene parks, can give you an edge in identifying where the hidden mics might be camouflaged. Stream us as we chat to locals and dissect the clues with you.

4. Stay up to date Knowing your latest news and what’s buzzing around the province will aid in your sleuthing endeavours. Keeping your eyes peeled to www.ecr.co.za will help! Read More: WIN WITH ECR 5. Engage with social media Follow East Coast Breakfast on social media for hints, sneak peeks or even bonus questions that might appear on-air. Follow us on social media: Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

TikTok

WhatsApp Channel

More about Bugged:

Imagine this: microphones hidden in secret locations across KZN, and all you have to do is find them. The reward? A share of R250,000. Sounds exciting, right? Well, that's because it is! Starting on 2 September 2024 and running until 27 September 2024, KZN's ultimate audio detective game invites you to put your ears to the test. The challenge? Listen closely to the daily clues, guess the hidden locations, and claim your share of R250 000. It’s a game of wit, intuition, and a bit of luck - perfect for anyone who loves a good mystery. How It Works 10 Hidden Microphones: We have hidden 10 microphones across the diverse and beautiful landscape of KZN. Your mission is to follow the daily clues to identify each location. But here's the twist: only one location is revealed at a time. Once it's guessed and claimed, the game moves on to the next, keeping the excitement at an all-time high.

We have hidden 10 microphones across the diverse and beautiful landscape of KZN. Your mission is to follow the daily clues to identify each location. But here's the twist: only one location is revealed at a time. Once it's guessed and claimed, the game moves on to the next, keeping the excitement at an all-time high. Daily Clues: Clues are shared on-air during the 'East Coast Breakfast', 'Carol Ofori', 'Danny Guselli', and 'Stacey and J Sbu' shows, as well as on social media. If you miss any, don’t worry, you can catch the clues HERE

Clues are shared on-air during the 'East Coast Breakfast', 'Carol Ofori', 'Danny Guselli', and 'Stacey and J Sbu' shows, as well as on social media. If you miss any, don’t worry, you can catch the clues Competition Moments: From 6am to 6pm every day, four lucky listeners will have the chance to share their guesses live on air. How to Enter WhatsApp the word “Bug” to 061 700 0800 and follows the prompts. Ts and Cs apply Hear It. Find It. Win It. Do you have what it takes to be KZN's top audio detective? The microphones are hidden, the clues are ready, and the prize is waiting. All that's left is for you to listen, guess, and win. Stay sharp and keep your detective hat on—each clue brings you one step closer to the prize!



