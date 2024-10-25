East Coast Breakfast catches up with the Goo Goo Dolls

The legendary Goo Goo Dolls will be performing at the Durban ICC on 5 December. Here’s what you can look forward to...

Listening to the legendary Goo Goo Dolls chat with Darren Maule on East Coast Breakfast was an absolute treat! Darren kicked off the conversation, expressing his excitement for the iconic band’s upcoming 'Best Of Tour' performance in Durban on the 5th of December at the ICC. He painted a beautiful picture of the magic that awaits including a live orchestra, an electric atmosphere, and spine-tingling goosebumps that only live music from an iconic band can evoke.

John Rzeznik and Robby Takac, the heart and soul of the Goo Goo Dolls, shared a glimpse into their busy world; from working on new music to reminiscing about the incredible journey thus far. John and Robby spoke passionately about their journey in the music industry while humorously noting they expected to be “a lot richer” given their music is still on 80% of people's playlists. With every question Darren posed, the Goo Goo Dolls offered insights into the nuances of performing and the deep connection they cherish with fans. They also spoke about performing their best hits:



“I'm a firm believer in the in the Ray Davies saying, ‘you give the people what they want’.” They promised Durban an unforgettable concert experience. Mark your calendars, KZNers, because an epic performance is brewing!

