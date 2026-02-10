17-year-old Durban teen, Danya Thompson, becomes Archery World Champion

Meet Danya Thompson. She’s 17, she’s from KZN and she just became a world champion.

At an age when most teenagers are stressing about matric exams, university applications and whether their alarm will actually go off in the morning, Danya Thompson is busy winning world titles. The Reddam House Umhlanga Grade 12 learner has just returned home from Argentina with a gold medal and the title of 2025 World Champion, after competing at the IFAA World Indoor Archery Championships in Santa Clara del Mar. Yes. World. Champion. Let that land.

Danya Thompson's World Archery Championship medals

The championships, held from 3 to 8 November 2025, brought together 267 archers from 14 countries, ranging in age from around 10 to 70. Hailing from the Bluff, she was part of a 12-member South African team that returned home with an incredible six gold medals and five silver medals, firmly placing South Africa on the global archery map.

World Archery Championship Team SA

The International Field Archery Association calls it a global “family of archers” and Danya didn’t just join the family, she walked in and took the top prize. Competing in the Young Adult Female Freestyle Unlimited (YAFFU) category, Danya was up against some serious international talent, all while still shooting in an under-21 division. Calm, focused and clearly unbothered by the pressure, she stood out from the very start.

Danya Thompson at IFAA World Archery Championship

Things got real on day two during the Flint round, one of the most technically demanding formats in indoor archery. The round requires archers to shoot across multiple distances - 20 feet, then 10, 15, 20, 25 and 30 yards. This is a format not commonly shot in KwaZulu-Natal. In other words: unfamiliar territory, high stakes and zero room for error. Yet, Danya delivered. She joined East Coast Breakfast to talk about the win, the pressure, the mindset it takes to compete on the world stage, and what’s next for a young athlete who’s already achieved what most can only dream of.

Danya detailed her experience at the championships, clarifying for Darren and the audience that indeed, it is the World Cup of Archery. She also shared insights into the competition's dynamic nature, where athletes are placed with different age groups and competitors from various countries. “I was shooting with a girl from Brazil, a lady from Switzerland and you don’t genuinely know the number of people you're competing against,” she recounted. The outcome hinges on accumulating points throughout the tournament, adding an element of unpredictability to the results. A critical part of Danya’s journey involves her family. Her father, Neil, joined the interview to reflect on his role in her development. “At some point, she doesn’t listen to her parents,” he said humorously, highlighting the challenges and joys of being both a coach and supportive father. Apart from archery, Danya balances other interests, including water polo and hockey. However, archery and water polo remain her main focus, carved between her academic and sporting commitments. Looking ahead, Danya expressed her ambitions for the 2028 Olympics, seeing it as a tangible goal now that compound archery is included as a team sport. Even if 2028 proves elusive, Danya is determined to aim for 2032, embracing each opportunity with unwavering optimism. Listen to the full conversation here: