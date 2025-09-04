Durban Taxi Strike: SANTACO shares updates and what commuters need to know

SANTACO breaks the silence on the taxi strike with crucial updates for stranded commuters

The ongoing taxi strike has left many commuters in KwaZulu-Natal stranded and searching for answers. To shed light on the situation, East Coast Breakfast spoke with SANTACO Provincial Manager, Sifiso Shangase, who provided crucial updates and insights into the reasons behind the strike and what commuters can expect in the coming days. According to Mr. Shangase, negotiations with city officials have been intense and ongoing. “We had a meeting till 1:30 this morning, and then it’ll also resume later because there were certain other items which were never agreed upon, which then required probably the intervention of the MEC,” he explained.

The main issues at the heart of the strike include the attachment to operating licenses, the review of impounded vehicles, and the need for updated data and viability studies on taxi routes. “The issues that were deliberated upon were nearly issued that attachment to operating licenses, the reviews of the impounded vehicles, and the enforcement within and around the economy liability that is required to be done by the planning authority,” Shangase said. Mr. Shangase expressed deep regret for the inconvenience caused to commuters: “Unfortunately, those are the third and certain news that we’d want to convey to our commuters, and we very much are apologetic, especially in SANTACO.” He emphasized that the strike affects not only passengers but also taxi owners and operators, for whom this is a primary source of income. He added, “Today’s engagements might lead us to an amicable solution whereby we could be in the position to resume operations because this does not only affect the commuters, even the individuals who are taxi owners or operators who are not operating, they’re affected because eventually that is one of their sources of income.” Listen to the full interview below:

Progress has been made, but a few sticking points remain. “I think there’s been a stride in terms of the discussions which took place yesterday because there are now commonalities and agreements. It’s mainly one or two issues,” Shangase noted. Mr. Shangase closed the interview with a message of hope and apology to commuters: “We are very much apologetic to our commuters. We hope as from today, we might reach an amicable solution so that you could be able then to fill them in accordance.” As negotiations continue, commuters and operators alike are hoping for a swift and peaceful resolution that will see taxis back on the road and daily life return to normal.

Meanwhile, Darren Maule shared the true cost and effects that Durban's taxi strike has on the people of KZN - from the essential workers to school children - who rely on taxis for their day-to-day. “Mrs BK” - a Morningside resident - also joined East Coast Breakfast to share her sentiments about the human cost of the strike. Listen to the suffering that lies behind the taxi strike below:



Stay tuned to East Coast Radio for further updates as the situation develops.