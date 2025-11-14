Keyuren Maharaj’s service delivery app goes national

CityMenderSA expands beyond Durban! Musgrave, Essenwood, and five Free State towns have joined South Africa’s fast-growing service delivery app.

What started as one Durban student’s idea to fix broken service delivery has now grown into a movement that’s spreading across the country. CityMenderSA (South Africa’s first free, comprehensive service delivery reporting platform) has just secured major new sign-ups in KwaZulu-Natal with Ward 31 joining the movement. At the same time, five towns in the Free State have officially joined the platform, marking a powerful step toward national adoption.

What is CityMenderSA? CityMenderSA, created by 23-year-old Durban engineering student Keyuren Maharaj, empowers residents to report and track issues like potholes, water leaks, broken streetlights, and damaged infrastructure in real time. Through its interactive map and live dashboards, local committees, municipalities, and organizations can now see exactly what’s happening on the ground. This is creating transparency, data-driven planning, and real accountability. With Ward 31's Committee joining, residents and business owners in these Durban communities can now log issues directly through the CityMenderSA app. They've also got other organisations joining, like the Musgrave Essenwood UIP and Glenwood Ratepayers Association. Whether it’s a streetlights or a pothole, every problem logged becomes part of a shared, public record that their UIP teams can respond to and track. “This is about giving communities real tools to take ownership of their spaces,” said CityMenderSA founder Keyuren Maharaj. “When residents, committees, and precincts share one platform, service delivery becomes transparent, efficient, and impossible to ignore.”

CityMenderSA goes National The expansion into the Free State, where five towns have signed up to be part of the system, marks a huge milestone for CityMenderSA’s mission to transform how South Africans engage with service delivery. The towns who've joined this movement are Parys, Vredefort, Koppies, Edenville & Heilbron. These will be managed by an organisation called Save Ngwathe. That's not all though. The cities of Welkom and Bloemfontein are also on the team, managed by Welkom City Stad and My Metro My Mangaung. Each town will use CityMenderSA as their main reporting tool, giving residents a direct line to their local structures while enabling data collection on trends like road damage, illegal dumping, and power outages. “This isn’t just a Durban project anymore, it’s a South African solution,” Keyuren explained. “What started in KZN is now uniting communities across provinces. Whether you’re in Musgrave or the Free State, the idea is the same: let’s fix our cities, together.”

Mlondi Manzini, Leigh-Ann Lupke, Cllr Ramona McKenzie (Ward 31 Committee) and Keyuren Maharaj / Supplied

How does CityMenderSA work? CityMenderSA’s simplicity is what makes it so powerful: Residents log issues with photos and descriptions. Each report generates a unique reference number and appears on a public map. Local committees or organizations can access verified dashboards showing every issue in their area.

Progress is updated in real time, creating a transparent feedback loop between residents and officials.



With every new community onboarded, CityMenderSA is redefining what participatory governance looks like in South Africa. From KZN to the Free State, the platform is giving ordinary citizens the power to log, track, and follow up on issues that matter, all while giving local leaders the data they need to take real action. As Keyuren puts it, “CityMenderSA isn’t about politics, it’s about people. The more South Africans use it, the stronger our voice becomes. This is just the beginning.”

How can I get involved with CityMenderSA? Residents can now visit www.citymendersa.co.za or download the CityMenderSA app to start reporting, tracking, and improving their communities. The more we (the people) get behind CityMenderSA, the louder our voices get!