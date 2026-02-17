Durban ranked among the best places to travel in 2026! Here’s why

Durban has officially been named as one of the world’s 20 best places to travel in 2026.

Okay, pack the sunscreen and maybe stretch a little, because we’re about to do a victory lap. According to the global travel gurus at Time Out, Durban has officially landed at #14 on its list of The Best Places to Travel in 2026. Yes, the international tastemakers who basically decide where the world wants to go next have named Durban as the place to be in 2026.

Durban sits proudly at number 14, just below Rottnest Island in Australia and ahead of Saint Helena - the ultra-remote paradise famous for dramatic cliffs and off-grid adventure. Topping the list is the jaw-dropping Canadian Rockies, now home to a highly anticipated new thermal spa destination. While those spots are stunning, let’s be honest… none of them are serving bunny chow on the beach. For years, Durban has quietly (and patiently) watched while Cape Town flexed its mountains, Johannesburg buzzed with big-city energy and the Kruger National Park showed off its lions. In 2026 though, Durban is in the spotlight. Time Out’s recognition confirms what locals have always known: this city delivers the ultimate travel trifecta - coastline, culture, and adventure, all wrapped up in warm weather and even warmer hospitality.

Why the world is choosing Durban Here’s what’s putting Durban on global travel mood boards: Golden beaches & world-class surf: Durban offers warm Indian Ocean waters, year-round beach days and a surf scene that draws pros and beginners alike. A major new resort arrival: The brand-new Club Med ‘Beach and Safari’ resort launches in July 2026, which will combine ocean bliss with Big 5 bush experiences. That’s beach in the morning, safari by sunset energy. Wild adventures nearby: From Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park to iSimangaliso Wetland Park, you’re never far from iconic African wildlife and breathtaking landscapes. Mountain escapes: The dramatic peaks of the Drakensberg are just a road trip away, which is perfect for hiking, relaxation, and those “main character” mountain views. The Midlands Meander: Think artisan coffee, local crafts, farm-to-table restaurants, and countryside charm in the heart of KZN. Flavours just hit different: Durban’s food scene is unmatched, shaped by rich Zulu, Indian, and colonial influences. The curries alone deserve their own tourism campaign. Culture & history: Durban offers meaningful cultural experiences layered with powerful history, from township tours to heritage sites across the Zulu Kingdom.

The top 5 destinations for 2026 Here’s who made the global top five: 1. Canadian Rockies 2. Rabat, Morocco 3. Algodões, Bahia, Brazil 4. Hamburg, Germany 5. Aoraki/Mount Cook, New Zealand

What this means for KZN This isn’t just a nice headline. It’s a global spotlight moment. International recognition from Time Out positions Durban as one of the must-visit cities of 2026, which boosts tourism, supports local businesses, and showcases KwaZulu-Natal to the world. So if you needed an excuse to book the trip, extend the stay, explore the province, or simply brag a little louder… this is it. Durban isn’t just a summer fling anymore, it’s officially a world-class destination.