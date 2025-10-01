Durban man scrubs dishes before his arrest for attempting to ditch a bill
A Durban man’s lavish R1500 dinner ends with his soapy hands in handcuffs.
A man on Florida Road recently indulged himself in a feast worth more than R1,500.
When the bill arrived, his wallet suddenly pulled a Houdini.
With no cash in sight, the restaurant staff quickly found a “creative payment plan” for him: a sink full of dirty dishes.
While waiting for the police to arrive (because he’s definitely not getting out of this one), management sent him straight to the kitchen to scrub away his debt one plate at a time.
Call it the ultimate “wash now, pay never” special.
TimesLive reported that Ensure Security’s Kyle van Reenen confirmed the suspect was eventually arrested after his impromptu dishwashing shift.
Police have since opened a case of bilking (which is basically the legal word for “eating like a king, but ghosting the bill”).
Now whether he thought dish duty would wipe his slate clean is still a mystery.
However, we now know that you can’t rinse away R1,500 worth of ribs, prawns, and steak. So, don’t even try your luck.
If you know you can’t afford the boujee lifestyle, maybe stick to chips and a Coke. Or (as mom would always say), there’s food at home.
