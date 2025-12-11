Durban birds tried to jump a snake

If you live in Durban, you know the streets have range. Like, Oscar-worthy chaos.

Remember the cop car cruising down the highway with no door? Durban.

Or that iconic moment when a Metro Police officer casually drove past an ongoing armed robbery because… lunch break? Durban.

Oh, and who could forget the sidewalk that literally exploded for no reason? Also Durban.

Now Durban just unlocked Side Quest No. 847: Birds vs Snake – the mob justice edition.