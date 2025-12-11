Durban birds tried to jump a snake
Only in Durban: Birds team up to confront a snake in the most dramatic wildlife moment of the year!
If you live in Durban, you know the streets have range. Like, Oscar-worthy chaos.
Remember the cop car cruising down the highway with no door? Durban.
Or that iconic moment when a Metro Police officer casually drove past an ongoing armed robbery because… lunch break? Durban.
Oh, and who could forget the sidewalk that literally exploded for no reason? Also Durban.
Now Durban just unlocked Side Quest No. 847: Birds vs Snake – the mob justice edition.
A video has been doing the rounds of a flock of birds surrounding a snake like it owes them rent money.
Think “community meeting,” but with feathers and fangs.
The snake seemingly slithered into their territory, and the birds said, “Not in our yard, bru.”
So, they formed a circle of intimidation - Durban’s very own feathered neighbourhood watch.
Sadly, it seems the birds forgot the most important part. It’s. A. Snake.
Precision for days with a reaction time of a caffeinated teenager on fibre WiFi. It’s basically impossible to catch.
Still, the birds tried! Bless their brave little hearts and questionable life choices.
Check out the hilarious video here and enjoy nature’s reminder that even animals in Durban are dramatic.
What’s going on in Durban 👀😂 pic.twitter.com/XKyAo39cla— ItsGoingViral (@ItsGoingViral1) December 11, 2025
