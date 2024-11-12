Durban’s amazing ecotourism scene

Ecotourism is more than a day outside—discover its impact and how it’s thriving in Durban.

In this weeks's episode of The Green Scene podcast, we go on a journey to explore what ecotourism really means and why it’s more than just a day outdoors. Ecotourism is about connecting with nature in a way that respects local communities, supports the environment, and boosts the local economy. It’s an experience that combines adventure with purpose. And here in Durban, we’re lucky to have many places to try it out. Join Andiswa Dlamini, Duncan Pritchard and Sharlene Versfeld from Green Corridors to find out about some of Durban’s best ecotourism spots, in areas like the Molweni Valley, eNanda Dam and iSithumba Adventures near Hillcrest. Each site offers something different, ranging from activities like hiking, birdwatching, and canoeing to camping and fishing—all while supporting local guides and businesses. Listen to The Green Scene at the top of this page, or directly below.

The Green Scene is produced by East Coast Radio in partnership with Durban-based NPO Green Corridors. Find out more about Durban’s ecotourism activities and tours here. Learn more about pop-up camping with Green Corridors here.

Meanwhile, with water restrictions recently imposed by national government, many Durban residents are asking why we’re facing shortages despite frequent rainfall and, at times, even flooding. To unpack this, in a previous episode of The Green Scene, the team welcomed Professor Cathy Sutherland from the University of KwaZulu-Natal's School of Built Environment & Development Studies and WASH Research & Development Centre. Professor Sutherland, a geographer specialising in the relationship between social and environmental systems, helped Andiswa Susan Dlamini, Duncan Pritchard, and Sharlene Versfeld break down the complexities of water management in Durban. They talked about the challenges of water access in rain-rich regions, the factors impacting water quality, and steps we can take to protect it, along with some success stories from around Durban. Listen below.

Green Corridors: Aerial view of Inanda Dam with park in the bottom right corner

We have some incredible wildlife that lives alongside us in Durban’s urban gardens, in our homes, and across the country. In episode three of The Green Scene, the team looked at their roles within the ecosystem and shared tips on how to support beneficial species while safely managing pests.

Meet the Hosts of The Green Scene Podcast

Andiswa Susan Dlamini is the Tourism Operations Manager at Green Corridors having worked there since its inception. She cut her teeth at the various Green Corridors sites where she helped manage and co-ordinate activities and has an intimate knowledge of its various operations. She is passionate about her role and helping connect people to the various Green Corridors sites. Andiswa is mum to a fast-growing teenager. Duncan Pritchard heads up tourism product development, project management, planning and marketing at Green Corridors and is an independent sustainability practitioner with a special interest in niche ecotourism markets, avitourism, rural community development and related projects. His work aims at social, environment and economic development using tourism as a tool. He founded ETC-Africa a consultancy specialising in sustainability, ecotourism, conservation and greenhouse gas reporting. He is a registered carbon auditor and founder of the Unearthed academy for social entrepreneurship. He works on sustainability-related projects locally and internationally with groups ranging from small non-profits to local government to multi-national companies around Africa. Sharlene Versfeld is a well-known Durban communications consultant who is also a qualified nature guide, nature enthusiast, and keen conservationist who works with Green Corridors. She loves trail running, hiking and walking, adventures, and travel, having done some iconic overland Africa trips with her family. She is married to an “IT Geek” and has two young adult children.