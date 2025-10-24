DStv’s Open Time weekends are coming back

DStv is unlocking all channels for one weekend only!

Remember when DStv felt like pure magic? When a subscription didn’t cost you an arm and a leg, you could watch all the latest movies (not just repeats), and those random Open Time weekends? Well, dust off your decoder friend, because DStv is bringing Open Time back!

To celebrate 30 years of DStv, MultiChoice announced that from 7 to 9 November, all active decoder subscribers will get free access to Premium channels for the entire weekend. Yep, that means blockbuster movies (probably ones you’ve watched over and over again), top-tier sports, and exclusive entertainment, even if you’re not on the Premium bouquet. Essentially, DStv is giving everyone the TV equivalent of a backstage pass.

Wait… there’s more! That’s not all, though, there’s more (cue dramatic infomercial music): Decoder prices are dropping by 30% in retail stores from 1 November. Online shoppers can grab a decoder for as little as R299. A nostalgic touch: familiar faces from the old-school M-Net days are making a comeback to mark the milestone.



This Open Time weekend is only for satellite decoder users, so streaming-only viewers will have to sit this one out. With competition from global streaming services heating up, this move is DStv’s way of saying: “Hey, remember us? We still got it.” So, mark your calendars, set your reminders, and get ready to live like a Premium subscriber. Well… at least for one glorious weekend.