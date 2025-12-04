 DStv confirms termination of 16 major channels
DStv confirms termination of 16 major channels

Updated | By Skyye Ndlovu

DStv is removing 16 major channels in 2026. Here’s the full list and the reasons behind this major change 

DSTV decoder
DStv Decoder / dstv.com

DStv viewers are bracing for a major shake-up as the platform officially confirmed that 16 TV channels will be removed from its offering. 

This is the most significant content cutback the service has seen in years. 

If you felt the earth tremble, that was probably just your childhood, your cooking inspiration, and your favourite crime documentaries packing their bags.

Which channels are leaving DStv?

On Tuesday, 2 December, DStv announced that 12 channels from Warner Bros Discovery will be terminated by 1 January 2026 after negotiations between the companies failed. 

No dramatic plot twist and no reconciliation scene - just a clean cut.

The affected channels are:

  • Discovery Channel
  • TLC
  • Cartoonito
  • Cartoon Network
  • CNN International
  • Food Network
  • The Travel Channel
  • TNT
  • Investigation Discovery
  • Real Time
  • HGTV
  • Discovery Family

For many South Africans, this list reads like a personal attack. 

Kids will lose their favourite cartoons, adults will lose their home makeover fantasies, and true-crime lovers will lose the only reason they know the difference between manslaughter and murder.

Wait…there’s more. DStv isn’t done breaking hearts.

Paramount Africa has confirmed that BET Africa and MTV Base will stop broadcasting at the end of 2025 as part of a global restructuring effort. 

Meanwhile, CBS and AMC Networks have also announced the shutdown of CBS Reality & CBS Justice

Both decisions are driven by cost-cutting and content consolidation. 

That’s corporate speak for “things are expensive, and streaming is eating everybody’s lunch.”

What does this mean for subscribers?

In plain English, DStv is losing a huge chunk of internationally recognised content.

This now raises some serious questions for us. Will subscription prices change? Will new local content replace these channels? 

Will South Africans be forced to finally figure out how to use a streaming stick?

DStv hasn’t confirmed pricing adjustments yet, but viewers are already sharpening their pitchforks and calculators. 

When channels disappear and debit orders stay the same… people will definitely notice.

The bigger picture

Now, this isn’t just a DStv story. This is a sign of the global media shift. 

Traditional broadcasters are under pressure from streaming giants who produce cheaper local content, offer on-demand flexibility. 

Best of all, these streaming giants don’t force anyone to watch 18 minutes of adverts per hour

It’s now survival of the streamiest. Let the games begin…

East Coast Breakfast new podcast banner
East Coast Breakfast new podcast banner / ECR Images

