Drop everything and fish this KZN weekend

The KZN coastline is delivering some of the most exciting fishing of the season so far. Shore anglers are finding strong action from north to south, with multiple species active across the coast.

In the latest Angler News South Africa podcast episode, Vinesh Soogreem and the team report the South Coast remaining the standout performer, with quality fishing across coastal and offshore waters. Coastal fishing Shore anglers are finding strong inedible action up north around Tugela and Mtunzini. Durban's central coast continues to produce consistent edibles such as shad, grunter, and stumpnose, along with heavier grey sharks and skates. The South Coast is offering quality scratch fishing for stumpnose, bream, kingfish, and shad, with deeper water producing serious power fish including hammerheads and honeycombs

ANSA / Supplied - Cohan Hean enjoying the Dorado magic off Durban

Offshore action Anglers who adapt to shifting watercolour and temperature breaks are being rewarded with steady dorado, plus snoek and couta in the shallows, and reliable reef fishing right along the coast. Inland fishing Improved river clarity has brought fish back on the bite, with good reports from systems like the Mooi River and uMzimkhulu. Trout streams continue to produce on nymphs and dry flies despite warmer conditions. Stillwaters have delivered solid rainbow trout when fished early and late, Underberg waters are producing well, and February remains prime time for yellowfish at Sterkfontein under classic summer conditions. The season is building fast across KZN. For all the hotspots and detailed reports, listen to the latest Angler News SA podcast at the top of the page, or directly below.

ANSA / Supplied - Tarquin Pillay with a massive Pickhandle Barracuda caught during a spinning session

ANSA / Supplied - Bailey Hart with personal best Wahoo off Durban waters

ANSA / Supplied - Dandre Du Plessis with a stunning Kingfish caught off the north coast

About Vinesh Soogreem Vinesh Soogreem is a legend in the South African fishing media scene. With over two decades under his belt, he's not just an angler who's explored the KZN waters extensively, but also a passionate communicator who's shared his knowledge through books, magazines, and now podcasts and social media. Vinesh lives by the motto "Fish for the future", reflecting his dedication to both the sport and conservation.

Vinesh's authority on KZN fishing is unmatched. Actively involved in the community since the '90s, he's competed at club and social levels, covered major angling competitions, and earned the trust of the media during the Sardine Run. He currently serves as the National Media Liaison for the South African Surf Casting Association, solidifying his reputation as a key figure in the South African fishing scene.

Vinesh Soogreem

