Dricus du Plessis: Stillknocks, still champion!

Dricus du Plessis has cemented himself as the best middleweight champion on the planet after defeating Sean Strickland in UFC 312.

South Africa, we have a champion and not just any champion. Dricus “Stillknocks” du Plessis has done it again, proving that South African grit, heart, and sheer warrior spirit belong at the pinnacle of the UFC. February 8, 2025, saw Du Plessis step into the Octagon against Sean Strickland; a man he had unfinished business with. The build-up to the UFC 312 in Sydney was heated. The tension was real, and only one man was left standing when the dust settled. Du Plessis, our undisputed Middleweight King. For those who don’t know, this fight was personal. Their first clash was set for UFC 297, but a rib injury forced Du Plessis out, leaving Strickland to face someone else for the title. However, the trash talk never stopped, and Strickland dismissed Du Plessis as an unworthy contender. Fortunately, if there’s one thing we know about Du Plessis, it’s that he thrives on proving doubters wrong. So, when the fight was finally booked for UFC 312, every South African knew they weren’t just watching a title defence. They were watching a statement.

Here's what went down:

From the opening bell, Strickland did what he always does – march forward, jab, and try to break his opponent’s will. However, Du Plessis is built differently. Round 1: Strickland’s infamous jab was active, but Du Plessis kept hammering his lead leg with brutal calf kicks. You could almost hear the impact all the way back in Pretoria. Round 2: The pace picked up, and Du Plessis started finding openings. He landed some heavy hooks, wobbling Strickland just enough to let him know that Africa came to fight. Round 3: Then the shift happened. A massive right hand from Du Plessis staggered Strickland. The momentum was fully in our champion’s hands. Round 4: The moment of the fight! Du Plessis landed a devastating right hook that shattered Strickland’s nose. Blood poured, the American was gasping for air, and South Africans everywhere were on their feet, sensing history.

Round 5: With victory in his sights, Du Plessis played it smart, keeping the pressure on but staying out of danger. The final bell rang, and the judges had no choice: 50-45, 50-45, 49-46 – a unanimous decision. And just like that, Du Plessis cemented himself as the best middleweight champ on the planet.

What does this win mean for Du Plessis and South Africa, though? This isn’t just another UFC win. This is South Africa on the global stage, dominating in a sport once thought to belong to Americans, Brazilians, and Russians. Also, Du Plessis is now the first African-born, African-trained middleweight champion in history. He silenced Strickland, proving he wasn’t just a placeholder champion but a true warrior. Most importantly, he has opened the doors for more South African fighters to make their mark in the UFC. As South Africans, we’re not just proud; we’re ecstatic. From Pretoria to Cape Town, Durban to Joburg, every South African has a reason to stand tall. Du Plessis didn’t just win for himself – he won for us.

