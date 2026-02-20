Double your weekend: Dusi and fishing in one morning

In this week's Coast Watch feature on East Coast Breakfast, Vinesh reveals his strategy: sunrise fishing followed by a quick drive to the Umngeni River to catch the Dusi action by 7am. "That's the beauty of KZN," he says. "We can do it all in one shot."

With warm water bringing in big offshore fish and non-edibles, plus perfect 1.3-metre swells, conditions are ideal for getting your rods and boards out. Long boards are on the checklist for surfers.

The team also tackles kayaking questions, with Vinesh explaining what makes fishing kayaks different from regular ones and his top tip for beginners: start in your pool.

Missed the show? Listen back to the full Coast Watch feature for all the weekend plans and expert tips on making the most of our world-class coastline.