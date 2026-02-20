Double your weekend: Dusi and fishing in one morning
Updated | By ECR & Vinesh Soogreem
The East Coast is showing off this weekend, and fishing expert Vinesh Soogreem has a plan to pack it all in: watching the iconic Dusi Marathon and catching fish before breakfast.
In this week's Coast Watch feature on East Coast Breakfast, Vinesh reveals his strategy: sunrise fishing followed by a quick drive to the Umngeni River to catch the Dusi action by 7am. "That's the beauty of KZN," he says. "We can do it all in one shot."
With warm water bringing in big offshore fish and non-edibles, plus perfect 1.3-metre swells, conditions are ideal for getting your rods and boards out. Long boards are on the checklist for surfers.
The team also tackles kayaking questions, with Vinesh explaining what makes fishing kayaks different from regular ones and his top tip for beginners: start in your pool.
Missed the show? Listen back to the full Coast Watch feature for all the weekend plans and expert tips on making the most of our world-class coastline.
About Vinesh Soogreem
Vinesh Soogreem is a legend in the South African fishing media scene. With over two decades under his belt, he's not just an angler who's explored the KZN waters extensively, but also a passionate communicator who's shared his knowledge through books, magazines, and now podcasts and social media. Vinesh lives by the motto "Fish for the future", reflecting his dedication to both the sport and conservation.
Catch Vinesh in his popular Angler News SA podcast below:
