Don't miss the weekend bite!

On the KwaZulu-Natal coast this weekend? The KZN fishing forecast is looking strong, with a mix of species biting across the surf and offshore waters.

This weekend is shaping up well for anglers along the KwaZulu-Natal coast, with both surf and offshore waters producing encouraging signs. On the offshore front, the North Coast continues to deliver consistent couta around Cape Vidal, where sardine and mackerel baits remain reliable. Snoek are active near central river mouths, while tuna and dorado are responding offshore to skirted and high-speed lures. Further south, from Amanzimtoti to Aliwal Shoal, tuna are feeding strongly on slow-trolled live baits, with wahoo also showing in good numbers on fast-trolled presentations. Along the shoreline, Durban’s beachfront has been alive with shad activity, with spoons keeping rods busy and bonus catches of stumpies and grunter adding variety.

ANSA / Supplied - Dean Reddy with a Garrick caught off the north coast

Northward, action has been patchier, though kob and shad have made an appearance, and bronze bream and stumpies are providing steady results around rocky ledges on prawn and chokka. Grey sharks are still around for those seeking something larger, while early signs of flatfish have been reported further up the coast. On the South Coast, sardine activity is drawing plenty of attention, with shad, garrick and brusher keeping anglers busy. With improving conditions and a mix of species on the bite, prospects look strong for those heading to sea or to the surf this weekend. For all the hot spots and insider tips, listen to the latest Angler News SA podcast!

ANSA / Supplied - Rob Kyle with a scaly caught off Tugela River

ANSA / Supplied - Michelle Grey with a Sandshark caught off the Durban Basin

Meanwhile, in a previous episode of The Deep Dive podcast, Vinesh Soogreem explored how technology is changing the way anglers approach their next fishing trip. Ray Thompson joined to spotlight five essential apps - Barometric Pressure Forecast, Wind Guru, Wavenet, Windfinder, and the Marine Fish Guide for South Africa. Each one offers critical real-time data, from wind speed and swell height to barometric pressure and fish identification.

The conversation unpacks why combining these tools helps fishermen stay ahead of shifting conditions, plan smarter outings, and fish more effectively. If you’ve ever wanted to turn fishing from guesswork into a data-driven adventure, this is an episode worth catching up on, below.

About Vinesh Soogreem Vinesh Soogreem is a legend in the South African fishing media scene. With over two decades under his belt, he's not just an angler who's explored the KZN waters extensively, but also a passionate communicator who's shared his knowledge through books, magazines, and now podcasts and social media. Vinesh lives by the motto "Fish for the future", reflecting his dedication to both the sport and conservation. Vinesh's authority on KZN fishing is unmatched. Actively involved in the community since the '90s, he's competed at club and social levels, covered major angling competitions, and earned the trust of the media during the Sardine Run. He currently serves as the National Media Liaison for the South African Surf Casting Association, solidifying his reputation as a key figure in the South African fishing scene

Vinesh Soogreem

