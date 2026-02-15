Doja Cat is coming to South Africa!

Grammy winner Doja Cat is officially coming home for Move Afrika 2026! Here’s when and how to get tickets

Grammy winner Doja Cat is officially coming home for Move Afrika 2026! Here’s when and how to get tickets

Ekse! Cancel the braai. Reschedule the wedding. Tell your boss you’ve got “important cultural commitments” because Doja “Zandile Dlamini” Cat is officially coming home to South Africa in March 2026! This isn’t just a concert… it’s a full-circle moment. The Grammy-winning global superstar is headlining Move Afrika 2026, and one of the major stops is Pretoria!

For the first time ever, Doja Cat will perform on African soil and she’s doing it in a country deeply tied to her heritage. She’s already conquered global stages, from Paris to New York, and now she’s bringing that same high-energy, chart-dominating magic home. Now, if you’ve seen a Doja Cat performance before… you already know this is not a “stand and sing” situation. It’s choreography, visuals, vocals and chaos in the best possible way. Her words say it all: Africa isn’t coming! It’s already here.



When & where is Doja performing in SA? Mark it down properly! Doja is coming to Pretoria on March 20, 2026 at the iconic SunBet Arena as part of Global Citizen’s Move Afrika tour! The tour also heads to Kigali earlier that week, but let’s be honest; right now, South Africa is the main character. What is Move Afrika all about? Move Afrika isn’t just another international tour passing through. It’s a long-term initiative by Global Citizen designed to put African cities firmly on the global touring map. Over 90% of crew and production roles are filled locally, equipment and services are sourced in host countries and more than 2,500 jobs have already been created across previous editions. So when you buy a ticket, you’re not just buying a night of vibes, you’re supporting local creatives, technicians, event staff, and entire production ecosystems.

How do I get tickets? If you’re trying to secure your spot before your WhatsApp group starts panicking: Mastercard cardholders get early presale access Big Concerts Fan Club members get their own presale window General sales open via Ticketmaster on 18 February, 2026 There will also be opportunities to earn limited free tickets through the Global Citizen app, so if you like free things (who doesn’t?), keep your notifications on.