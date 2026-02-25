Did Trump call into a TV show using his “secret” 80s name?
Updated | By Skyye Ndlovu
"Hello, this is John Barron..." - This C-SPAN call went viral and the internet went full into Trump detective mode.
"Hello, this is John Barron..." - This C-SPAN call went viral and the internet went full into Trump detective mode.
So here’s the plot twist nobody had on their 2026 bingo card.
Last week, a man named “John Barron” phoned into C-SPAN and absolutely went in about a Supreme Court decision that struck down parts of President Donald Trump’s tariff policy.
The caller sounded… familiar. Very familiar. He criticised political opponents, took scenic detours mid-sentence, and delivered lines like:
“Hakeem Jeffries, he’s a dope.”
“Chuck Schumer can’t cook a cheeseburger.”
Host Greta Brawner eventually cut the caller off, but by then, social media had already clocked in for overtime.
ALSO READ: Danika Mason’s Olympic TV moment goes viral
Within minutes, timelines were flooded with one theory: “Is this Trump… again?”
Watch the clip here and listen to who “John” sounds like:
🚨 This is INSANE— ADAM (@AdameMedia) February 22, 2026
A man named “John Barron” just called into CSPAN to show support for Trump’s tariff war.
“John Barron” is the fake identity Trump has used for decades to compliment himself in the media 😭
They cut him off mid-call.
Has Trump lost his mind??? pic.twitter.com/BQ7Wr1gMpU
Wait… what do you mean “again”?
Well, this isn’t the first time the name “John Barron” has popped up around Trump.
Back in the 1980s, according to reports from The Washington Post, Trump used the “John Barron” persona to speak to journalists and defend himself during business controversies.
In 1984, “Barron” defended Trump’s failed Trump Castle casino plan. In 1985, “Barron” was quoted arguing about football league finances.
And in the 1990s, under oath, Trump admitted: “I believe on occasion I used that name.”
So when a “John Barron” called into C-SPAN sounding suspiciously like Trump and defended Trump?
Well, the internet did what the internet does best - detective work with zero sleep and maximum memes.
ALSO READ: Golf GTI gets ‘A-SHOK’ at Engen Garage
So… was it Trump?
Short answer: No.
C-SPAN addressed the speculation directly on X, confirming the call did not come from the president.
According to the network, the call came from a central Virginia number. At the time, Trump was in a widely covered, in-person White House meeting with governors.
Translation: Unless he’s mastered cloning or teleportation, it wasn’t him. C-SPAN even cheekily reminded viewers to tune in to the real president during the State of the Union.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your OpenView decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
Show's Stories
-
Study: Nearly quarter of grade 3s can’t read in their home language
Early reading shapes every future milestone. New figures show where prog...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago
-
Scam alert: Your digital calendar could be under attack by phishing scams
Your calendar is meant to keep you organised, not compromise your securi...Danny Guselli 3 hours ago