Did Trump call into a TV show using his “secret” 80s name?

"Hello, this is John Barron..." - This C-SPAN call went viral and the internet went full into Trump detective mode.

So here’s the plot twist nobody had on their 2026 bingo card. Last week, a man named “John Barron” phoned into C-SPAN and absolutely went in about a Supreme Court decision that struck down parts of President Donald Trump’s tariff policy. The caller sounded… familiar. Very familiar. He criticised political opponents, took scenic detours mid-sentence, and delivered lines like: “Hakeem Jeffries, he’s a dope.” “Chuck Schumer can’t cook a cheeseburger.” Host Greta Brawner eventually cut the caller off, but by then, social media had already clocked in for overtime.

Within minutes, timelines were flooded with one theory: “Is this Trump… again?” Watch the clip here and listen to who “John” sounds like:

🚨 This is INSANE



A man named “John Barron” just called into CSPAN to show support for Trump’s tariff war.



“John Barron” is the fake identity Trump has used for decades to compliment himself in the media 😭



They cut him off mid-call.



Has Trump lost his mind??? pic.twitter.com/BQ7Wr1gMpU — ADAM (@AdameMedia) February 22, 2026

Wait… what do you mean “again”? Well, this isn’t the first time the name “John Barron” has popped up around Trump. Back in the 1980s, according to reports from The Washington Post, Trump used the “John Barron” persona to speak to journalists and defend himself during business controversies. In 1984, “Barron” defended Trump’s failed Trump Castle casino plan. In 1985, “Barron” was quoted arguing about football league finances. And in the 1990s, under oath, Trump admitted: “I believe on occasion I used that name.” So when a “John Barron” called into C-SPAN sounding suspiciously like Trump and defended Trump? Well, the internet did what the internet does best - detective work with zero sleep and maximum memes.