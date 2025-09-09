 Did Doja Cat really eat her lipstick on the red carpet?
Did Doja Cat really eat her lipstick on the red carpet?

Updated | By East Coast Breakfast / Skyye Ndlovu

Doja Cat painted her mouth red with lipstick and called it “delicious”… Stunt or just plain insanity? 

Doja Cat eats lipstick
Doja Cat VMAs / Spotify / X

The 2025 MTV VMAs were filled with jaw-dropping looks, but nobody expected to see Doja Cat treating her lipstick like a snack.

The 29-year-old artist stepped out at New York’s UBS Arena in a pastel Balmain minidress with a plunging neckline, pastel yellow heels, and a lipstick-shaped clutch that screamed “subtle but not really.” 

The real showstopper wasn’t her outfit though, it was the moment she applied her bright red MAC lipstick in front of the cameras… and then took a huge bite out of it.

Yes. We know Doja never misses a chance to break the internet and she did just that. She ate the lipstick - like it was a strawberry KitKat. Mmmm… delicious.

Doja, who just so happens to be the global ambassador for MAC Cosmetics, later told Entertainment Tonight that the lipstick was “delicious.” 

Fans immediately flooded social media with theories like: “It was probably candy or icing, I hope. Lol.” 

Others wondered, “Is it cake?” Most weren’t buying the whole stunt, though, stating: “If that was real red lipstick, her teeth would’ve been hella red after.”

So was it candy? Was it cake? Or has Doja Cat unlocked a new level of commitment to brand deals? 

Well… it was actually CHOCOLATE! 

MAC revealed the lipstick was actually an edible chocolate replica of their “Lady Danger” shade, crafted by pastry chef Amaury Guichon.

This was entirely a stunt to bring attention to Doja’s new MAC ambassadorship. 

Well played, MAC Cosmetics! Well played. 

