Did Doja Cat really eat her lipstick on the red carpet?

Doja Cat painted her mouth red with lipstick and called it “delicious”… Stunt or just plain insanity?

The 2025 MTV VMAs were filled with jaw-dropping looks, but nobody expected to see Doja Cat treating her lipstick like a snack. The 29-year-old artist stepped out at New York’s UBS Arena in a pastel Balmain minidress with a plunging neckline, pastel yellow heels, and a lipstick-shaped clutch that screamed “subtle but not really.”

If anyone is available, please come help me pick my jaw up off the FLOOR after having @DojaCat bless me with her presence on the #VMAs carpet ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/RfWZ7T5eDe — MTV (@MTV) September 7, 2025

The real showstopper wasn’t her outfit though, it was the moment she applied her bright red MAC lipstick in front of the cameras… and then took a huge bite out of it. Yes. We know Doja never misses a chance to break the internet and she did just that. She ate the lipstick - like it was a strawberry KitKat. Mmmm… delicious.

I saw @DojaCat eating lipstick, so now I'm going to start eating lipstick 💄



📍 #VMAs pic.twitter.com/4hSHVQ9mg6 — MTV (@MTV) September 7, 2025

Doja, who just so happens to be the global ambassador for MAC Cosmetics, later told Entertainment Tonight that the lipstick was “delicious.”

Doja Cat is eating and leaving no crumbs on the #VMAs red carpet... literally! 💄❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/U9dcHefcU3 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 7, 2025

Fans immediately flooded social media with theories like: “It was probably candy or icing, I hope. Lol.” Others wondered, “Is it cake?” Most weren’t buying the whole stunt, though, stating: “If that was real red lipstick, her teeth would’ve been hella red after.”

So was it candy? Was it cake? Or has Doja Cat unlocked a new level of commitment to brand deals? Well… it was actually CHOCOLATE! MAC revealed the lipstick was actually an edible chocolate replica of their “Lady Danger” shade, crafted by pastry chef Amaury Guichon. This was entirely a stunt to bring attention to Doja’s new MAC ambassadorship. Well played, MAC Cosmetics! Well played.

I’ve been a M·A·C girl forever, and now I get to make my love official as the new M·A·C Global Brand Ambassador. Makeup is my paint, my armor, my way of creating characters – and M·A·C has always stood for that kind of artistry and freedom. We’re going to push it even further and… pic.twitter.com/dJIABemVFp — M•A•C Cosmetics (@MACcosmetics) September 8, 2025