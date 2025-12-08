A very KZN Dezemba: Your official guide to beach-free fun this festive!

Here’s how you can December like a pro KZN style! No ocean required.

Dezemba, KZN! Which means one thing: the annual migration of humans to the coastline has officially begun. Beaches, braais, late nights, questionable dance moves… the works. Here’s the plot twist though: you actually don’t need the beach to have a proper KZN December.

Yes, our shores are gorgeous (we know, we brag about them often) but the rest of the province is basically a giant playground waiting for you to explore. So Darren, Sky and Carmen opened the phone lines, shook the Facebook tree, and asked KZN to drop their best festive plans away from the ocean. If you’re keen to “December” in style without wiping sand out of your shoes for three business days, here are the top suggestions:

1. Go full fruit ninja at the Litchi Harvest From 12 to 27 December, the Harvest Orchard is letting you pick and eat fresh litchis straight off the trees! They’re the freshest you’ll ever taste unless you have your own orchard (and if you do, please invite us). Hop on a tractor ride, grab snacks from the vendors, and live your best fruity-soft-life. Tickets are R130pp (to take home 800g of litchis) or R180pp (with 1.6kg of litchis)! Kids under 3 get in absolutely FREE! Get your tickets now at Webtickets!

2. Shop ’til you drop at the Hillcrest Indoor Festive Market From 12 to 21 December, Hillcrest High School transforms into a festive wonderland from 9AM to 6PM. Expect Christmas treats, handmade goodies, decorations you don’t need but absolutely must buy, and enough food to justify skipping dinner.

3. Family day out at Piggly Wiggly The Midlands’ golden child - Piggly Wiggly - is open and ready to entertain your entire family. Mini train rides, an animal farm, the Dino Zone, pizza, coffee, shops… honestly, it’s harder to leave this place than the mall on the 24th. Warning: your kids will unionise against going home.

4. Adrenaline + nature = Lake Eland Game Reserve Calling all thrill-seekers and nature lovers: Lake Eland Game Reserve is your December fix. They’ve got game drives, extreme ziplining, horse riding, walking trails, a spa, and those chef’s kiss Oribi Gorge views. Basically, it’s a full day of “Wow, KZN is actually stunning-stunning.”

5. The Dubai Souk is back - loud, proud & vibey From 23 December to 11 January, the Dubai Souk lands at the People’s Park Mustering Fields with:

25+ food stalls Fashion shows Kids’ entertainment Live performances Oh, and there’s up to R200,000 in giveaways!! So if you’re looking for a scene, this is the scene.

6. The Durban Botanic Gardens Trail of Lights The glow-up of the decade is back! The Trail of Lights has brand-new displays, glowing trees, whimsical light tunnels, festive characters, and photo spots so good you’ll immediately change your WhatsApp profile photo. Tickets are available at Webtickets for between R60 and R95 So, bring your camera, your people, and your “I’m ready to be dazzled” face.

7. Dino Park SA #LIGHTSINTHEPARK Magic The Dino Park SA is lighting up the South Coast with three nights of festive, glowing chaos from 19 to 21 December! Expect illuminated Jurassic trails, Dino missions, a Dino-Christmas show, a Mythical Forest, the Lost World Maze, a Winter Wonderland snowball fight, and meet-and-greets with fairies, unicorns, dragons and the Grinch. Experience this magic for only R180pp! Find out more information here.

KZN had tons more tips, tricks and festive secrets to spill. Catch the full podcast below and plan your best beach-free Dezemba yet!

