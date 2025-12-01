The great Christmas debate: When should you put up the Christmas tree?

Tis finally the season to be jolly! So, one question remains - when do we start decorating for the festive season?

KwaZulu-Natal… buckle up. It’s officially December. Mariah Carey has thawed out, malls are playing Boney M like it’s a legal requirement, and suddenly everyone is acting like there’s a prize for being first to assemble a fake pine tree. This isn’t just about tinsel and twinkly lights though. Oh no. Psychologists have thoughts and scientists have entered the festive arena. Your Christmas tree is apparently messing with your brain… in a good way. Let’s talk about it.

When do YOU put up your Christmas tree, and why? Are you the 1 November early bird who decorates with the enthusiasm of a toddler on red juice? Maybe you're the 1 December traditionalist who believes there are rules, structure, and boundaries? Or are you the last-minute legend who puts theirs up on the 24th and takes it down… sometime in March?

The science behind Christmas decorations According to a study in the Journal of Environmental Psychology by Werner, Peterson & Stock (1989), the timing of your Christmas décor can literally change how you feel and how others see you. Here’s the breakdown in proper human-English: 1. Decorating early = instant happiness boost Your decorations can trigger nostalgic memories, which activate the brain’s happiness circuit and release dopamine. That’s the same chemical that rewards you when you eat chocolate or spot a Woolies sale. 2. People think you’re more friendly Homes with Christmas decorations are perceived as warmer and more sociable, even if you haven’t greeted your neighbour since 2016. 3. It extends the joy Putting up décor early stretches the festive season, giving you longer feel-good vibes and a break from routine. 4. Early décor isn’t for everyone For some, the festive season brings stress, bittersweet memories, or financial pressure. So they delay decorating to avoid emotional overload. In short: There’s no “correct” date. The right time is whenever your festive spirit says: Let’s vibe. Let’s be honest though. December hits different in KZN. Work shuts down emotionally by the 5th. Traffic becomes a survivor challenge. Even the weather is like, “You want sunshine? LOL, here’s thunder.” Christmas decorations don’t just look pretty; they fight the chaos with sparkle. For some, putting the tree up early is a mental escape. For others, it’s a way to hold onto family traditions or recreate childhood magic.

So, Darren, Sky and Carmen asked KZN: When do you put up your Christmas tree and what’s the reason? Nostalgia? Tradition? Peer pressure? Or does someone in your house break out the box of baubles like it’s a hostage situation? Listen to what KZN had to say:

It really doesn't matter though. Whether your tree goes up right after Halloween, on the stroke of December, or 10 minutes before visitors arrive, remember: the decorations are not the point. The joy is. If it makes you smile, put it up. If it makes you cry, wait. It’s your Christmas, not an exam.