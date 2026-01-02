Dear 2025… Yoh. What a year

We laughed. We complained. We survived. 2025; you were a lot… but we made it.

Dear 2025, If you were a person, you would’ve arrived late, eaten our snacks, messed up our plans, started a fight and still asked for a lift home. And yet somehow… here we are. Alive. Breathing. Slightly traumatised but still laughing. If there’s one thing you taught us to do better, it’s finding humour in chaos.

This year tested us in ways that felt personal. We survived Trump’s tariffs, the GNU, cops arrested for a washing powder heist, prisoners getting a menu update, the never-ending Please Call Me battle, Rassie angering Irish fans with his thumbs, the money bag multiverse and the Kanye West concert that never happened! Oh, and let's not forget Carmen's online shopping disaster, Darren's coin toss moment, and Sky starting the year off with glasses (we also forgot about that one). Somehow through all of that… we kept going. We actually survived! We laughed because the alternative was crying This year, we spent more time laughing than crying, which worked to keep our sanity. We joked through the pain, made memes out of the pain and turned every inconvenience into a punchline, because when things get tough in South Africa, we don’t panic - we make jokes, add a soundtrack, and carry on. Corruption? Joke about it. Hundreds of thousands in cash transported in a Woolies Birkin? We add humour and buy more bags. Life falling apart? “Yoh, shame.” More importantly, 2025 reminded us that community isn’t a buzzword, it’s survival. We celebrated strangers’ wins like they were our own and we argued online and made up five minutes later. We were exhausted but we were never empty.

Now here comes the New Year 2026. Listen bro. We’re not demanding perfection. We’re not writing unrealistic resolutions. All we’re asking for is a little more peace, a little more joy, a little less drama and maybe a bit more money (please and thank you). As we welcome you [2026] into our lives, we’re wiser, funnier, and slightly more cautious but still hopeful, because hope is kind of our thing. So… here’s to the New Year! May it be lighter, kinder and filled with moments that make us laugh so hard we forget the nonsense for a while. From all of us who made it through, cheers to another year of surviving, laughing, and doing the most. Now go hug someone, eat something good, and let’s see what the next year has planned. We’re ready. (…mostly.)