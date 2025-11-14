Urgent: Deadline for National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) 2026 applications

NSFAS Deadline Alert: There’s a few days left to apply for funding! Here’s what you need to know

If you’re hoping to study in 2026 and need funding, this is your wake-up call. NSFAS is accepting applications for funding for the 2026 academic year but the deadline is looming. Applications close on 15 November 2025. If you miss this date, you will not be considered for funding in 2026.



Who can apply? South African students who will study in 2026 at a public university or TVET college and meet the eligibility criteria: Must be a South African citizen. Household income must be below a threshold (often R 350,000 for general cases; higher for disability cases). You must not already be funded by NSFAS (if you’re applying as a new applicant). If this sounds like you, don’t wait.

How do I apply for funding? Here’s the checklist (easy but important): 1. Go to the NSFAS website. 2. Create a myNSFAS account (or log in if you already have one). 3. Complete the online application form with your details. 4. Upload all the required supporting documents (ID, proof of income, etc.). 5. Submit everything before the closing date (15 November 2025).

Frequently Asked Questions Q: What happens if I miss the deadline? A: Unfortunately, your application will not be considered for 2026 funding. Deadline is strict. Q: Do I need to pay back funding from NSFAS? A: Depending on your status, yes. If it was a bursary, you generally do not have to repay it, provided you meet the academic requirements. However, if you receive a loan through NSFAS, you are obligated to repay the amount plus interest once you secure employment. Q: Can I apply if I’m already enrolled at a university/TVET? A: Yes. If you’re currently studying and not funded by NSFAS, you may apply. Q: What costs are covered by NSFAS? A: NSFAS covers tuition, accommodation, meals, transport and learning materials.

Why act now? With only days left before the 15 Nov deadline, systems might get overwhelmed and you risk delays or technical problems. Some supporting documents can take time to gather, like ID copies, income statements, etc. If you submit early, you’ll have more time to track your application, respond to any follow-ups, and ensure everything is correct.

If you’re a South African student aiming for 2026 (and funding is a hurdle), this is your shot. The window is closing fast. Don’t let paperwork or hesitation cost you your opportunity.