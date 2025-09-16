Darren, Sky and Carmen just exposed themselves…

What happens in studio stays in studio… unless you’re watching this

Darren, Sky and Carmen did something wildly out of character… They put their careers (and what’s left of their dignity) on the line by spilling their deepest, weirdest and most questionable secrets to all of KZN! Yep. East Coast Breakfast turned the tables with a second episode of their brand-new YouTube series called Breakfast Reacts.

This is where you get to see the team raw and unfiltered. You ask the questions, and our trio has no choice but to answer. Brutally. Honestly. Sometimes regretfully. As always, you delivered. Who’s the biggest diva in studio? (You probably guessed right.) Who’s Sky’s secret sports crush? (This one will definitely catch you off guard.) What’s the most embarrassing thing Darren has ever done on-air? (Spoiler: you might still remember cringing along with him.) And what really happens when the mics go off and the songs come on? All the answers and plenty of oversharing are waiting for you on YouTube.

Watch the full episode, drop your next burning questions in the comments, and who knows? Darren, Sky, and Carmen might just be reckless enough to do this again…