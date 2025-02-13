Darren Maule’s top 10 romantic movies of all time

From timeless classics to unexpected gems, Darren Maule’s Top 10 romantic movies will make you laugh, cry, and maybe even believe in love again.

When making a list of the greatest romantic movies, there are a few things to consider:

Is it funny?

Does it make me cry?

Can I watch it at least once a year?

Does it make me hold the love of my life closer? If a movie doesn’t check off all (or at least most) of these boxes, it doesn’t make the cut. But before diving into my top 10, I want to give a nod to some iconic love stories that didn’t quite make the list, for one reason or another. They’re still incredible films, though: 'Casablanca ': This is a classic, but it’s black-and-white and feels a bit dated.

'Titanic' : Sorry, but I’ll never forgive Rose for not even trying to make space on that door for Jack. Bye-bye, Titanic!

'The Last of the Mohicans': This one will appear on my list of the top 10 epic films. Now, on to the list:

10. 'The Fountain' (2006)

The Fountain / IMDb

This is the most biased selection on my list, and I admit it won’t make many people’s top 10. Darren Aronofsky’s 'The Fountain' – a science-fiction romance with Hugh Jackman and Rachel Weisz – has one of the most haunting scores (by Clint Mansell) outside of a Hans Zimmer composition. It’s hard to find, and maybe even harder to watch, but it’s forever etched into my psyche.

9. 'Four Weddings and a Funeral' (1994)

Four Weddings and a Funeral / IMDb

If you were waiting for 'Love Actually' or 'Notting Hill' to make an appearance, keep waiting. The greatest British romantic comedy belongs to ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’.

8. 'When Harry Met Sally' (1989)

When Harry Met Sally / IMDb

Tom Hanks almost made it to the list with 'Sleepless in Seattle' or 'You’ve Got Mail' (both with Meg Ryan), but this spot goes to 'When Harry Met Sally'. Ryan and Billy Crystal’s on-screen chemistry is unmatched.

7. 'La La Land' (2016)

La La Land / IMDb

I couldn’t have Ryan Gosling in two top 10 movies (sorry ‘The Notebook’), so his best romantic role goes to 'La La Land'. It’s funny, heartbreaking, thought-provoking, and will prove to be timeless.

6. 'The Bodyguard' (1992)

The Bodyguard / IMDb

Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston. That’s it. If only for ‘I Will Always Love You’, this one earns its place.

5. 'Ghost' (1990)

Ghost / IMDb

Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore make pottery while one of them is dead. It’s a love so great it transcends life itself. Plus, Percy Sledge’s ‘When a Man Loves a Woman’. Lights off, good night, everyone.

4. 'WALL-E' (2008)

Wall-E / IMDb

What would a list be without an animated movie? ‘WALL-E’ is not only funny, charming, and delightful, but it’s also great social commentary. At its heart, though, it’s a love story – one of the most touching Pixar has ever created.

3. 'Her' (2013)

Her / IMDb

Joaquin Phoenix has had a couple of misfires lately, but ‘Her’ is not one of them. Falling in love with an AI operating system (voiced by Scarlett Johansson) proves that love is something greater than metaphysics.

2. 'Romeo + Juliet' (1996)

Romeo + Juliet / IMDb

Shakespeare’s 'Romeo and Juliet' is the greatest love story ever told, and Baz Luhrmann’s interpretation is the best film adaptation. That’s why it’s here.

1. 'The Princess Bride' (1987)

The Princess Bride / IMDb

Unapologetically number one. The funniest, loveliest, warmest, and easiest-to-watch love story of them all.

‘The Princess Bride’ is simply perfect.

There you have it – Darren’s top 10 greatest romance movies of all time… or at least, his all-time favourites! Love is personal, and so is this list. It’s filled with timeless classics, unexpected gems, and stories that capture the beauty, heartbreak, and magic of romance.

