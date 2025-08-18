Darren Maule: The lowest point in his career

The 2025 Fin Cup T20 swooped into Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium this past weekend, and our very own Darren Maule was hand-picked for a feather-light but oh-so-prestigious duty: the official coin tosser and celebrity umpire.

Now, Darren has done many things in his career.

He’s the reigning king of breakfast radio, a seasoned comedian, an MC, a reality TV veteran (yes, Survivor SA really happened), and so much more.

Yet this was supposed to be the moment that sent his career soaring to new heights.

Instead? Well… something else happened.