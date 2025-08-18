Darren Maule: The lowest point in his career
Darren Maule’s coin toss catastrophe at the Fin Cup T20 takes the top spot as the lowest moment in his career
The 2025 Fin Cup T20 swooped into Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium this past weekend, and our very own Darren Maule was hand-picked for a feather-light but oh-so-prestigious duty: the official coin tosser and celebrity umpire.
Now, Darren has done many things in his career.
He’s the reigning king of breakfast radio, a seasoned comedian, an MC, a reality TV veteran (yes, Survivor SA really happened), and so much more.
Yet this was supposed to be the moment that sent his career soaring to new heights.
Instead? Well… something else happened.
No - Darren didn’t drop the coin. He didn’t forget his pants. He didn’t even trip over his umpire shoes.
Nope. This flop was entirely courtesy of Mother Nature’s noisiest alarm system.
Out of nowhere, a squadron of Hadedas descended. Yes, the shrieking, alarm-clock-with-wings menaces that terrorise KwaZulu-Natal mornings.
They hijacked Darren’s big moment! His carefully poised, career-defining coin toss was drowned out by the feathered hecklers, who turned the whole stadium into their personal aviary.
Listen to Darren’s Hadeda humiliation here:
While Darren was left ruffled, Carmen and Sky weren’t exactly sympathetic.
In fact, they cackled harder than the birds, praising his spot-on Hadeda impression.
Then they did the unthinkable; they challenged KZN to send in their own Hadeda calls.
And wow… did you deliver. Turns out, when it comes to imitating birds, KZN really knows how to wing it.
Take a listen to some of the best screeches, shrieks, and bird-brained impressions below:
So, here’s a challenge for you KZN!
We’ve put up a tutorial of how to do a hadeda impression on our WhatsApp Channel (East Coast Radio).
We want you to make a Hadeda noise to any Hadeda you encounter in the wild today and send the video to 061 792 9495 on WhatsApp.
In the meantime Darren, it looks like the Hadedas have officially stolen your career highlight.
Guess you’ll just have to flock back to radio…
