Danika Mason’s Olympic TV moment goes viral
Updated | By Skyye Ndlovu
She slurred her words on Live TV and the internet couldn’t stop replaying the clip!
She slurred her words on Live TV and the internet couldn’t stop replaying the clip!
If there were medals for “Most Unexpected Moment Not Involving Skis,” this might’ve taken gold.
While reporting live from the 2026 Winter Olympics, Australian sports presenter Danika Mason delivered a cross that viewers definitely won’t forget anytime soon.
Mid-report, her words appeared slightly slurred and her train of thought briefly stopped at a scenic overlook before finding the tracks again.
Within minutes, the clip was doing laps on social media faster than an Olympic speed skater; because remember: the internet does not blink.
Ever.
So what actually happened?
The next day, Mason addressed it head-on on Channel Nine’s Today show.
She admitted she had a drink the night before and said she “totally misjudged the situation.”
She also explained that freezing temperatures, high altitude, an early start, and not having eaten dinner likely didn’t help.
Translation? The Alps are not your friend when you’re underfed and under-layered.
She later apologised, said she was embarrassed, and took full responsibility with no excuses or deflection.
Her co-host Karl Stefanovic defended her on air, pointing out how tough the conditions were.
Even Prime Minister Anthony Albanese weighed in publicly, suggesting fatigue and time differences may have been factors and essentially signalling: let’s all calm down.
When the PM enters the group chat, you know it’s gone national.
Some viewers clutched their pearls, some laughed and others replayed the clip 17 times “just to be sure.”
But here’s the thing: live TV is chaos with lighting. There’s no pause button.
No “cut!” No helpful editor whispering, “Let’s try that sentence again, champ.”
It’s raw. It’s risky. And sometimes, it’s very, very human.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your OpenView decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
Domestic work in South Africa faces losses
Small gains offer brief relief, but domestic work in South Africa remain...Carol Ofori 44 minutes ago
-
A R10 Lotto ticket turned in R13 million for one lucky man
He spent R10 on Valentine’s Day… and woke up R13 million richer! You’ll ...East Coast Breakfast an hour ago