Cupcake’s wardrobe “malfunction”: Wrong sport, Mr. President!

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Proteas pep talk didn’t hit the way he wanted it to.

Ah, Cyril Matamela “Cupcake” Ramaphosa strikes again. We love our president, right? He’s smooth, calm and charmingly unbothered - the human embodiment of “it is what it is.” He’s always rooting for South Africa, even in our darkest times… or at least, trying to. This time, though, his signature calmness may have cost him a few points with Mzansi. The Women’s Proteas had a massive clash against India in the 2025 ICC Final, and South Africans were all in. Flags out, hearts pounding, X (formerly Twitter) fingers ready - and so was our beloved president… well, sort of.

What happened? Ramaphosa posted a heartfelt “good luck” video on social media, wishing the Proteas all the best for their upcoming match. Sweet, presidential, patriotic! Everything was perfect… until South Africans noticed the jersey. Instead of donning the official Women’s Proteas cricket shirt, our Commander-in-Chief proudly rocked… a Bafana Bafana soccer jersey. Yebo. Soccer.

To make it even worse, he doubled down and told the Proteas that everyone is buying “this” (gesturing to said soccer jersey) in support of them.



I wish our @ProteasWomenCSA the best for your ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Final against India on Sunday, 2 November 2025.



Both finalists delivered spectacular semi-finals.



As fans we are now looking forward to an equally entertaining Final and of course the appearance of… pic.twitter.com/dluEWjT83Z — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) November 1, 2025

Sir. No. Now, normally, no one would care; support is support, right? Well when you’re the President of South Africa, and your national team is about to play in a World Cup final, maybe, just maybe, wear the right kit? The internet, of course, had zero chill. One user gently corrected him with a picture captioned: “Here’s the correct jersey, Mr President.”

Here is the correct jersey. pic.twitter.com/bHy01REhee — Nkanyezi Visuals (@NkanyeziVisuals) November 2, 2025

Another went full teacher-mode: “Bafana Bafana is not playing, Mr President. You should have at least supported with a cricket jersey, not soccer. Who are your advisors???” Another commented: “Was it really that difficult to get a proper Proteas kit?” Eish.

To be fair, let’s give the president some grace. The man’s juggling the Madlanga Commission, an Ad Hoc Committee, and the upcoming elections. It’s a stressful time. He’s probably so overwhelmed, he can’t even tell the difference between cricket and soccer anymore. At least his heart was in the right place. His wardrobe, unfortunately, wasn’t.

