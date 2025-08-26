Crypto scammer busted for littering after 5 years on the run
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast / Skyye Ndlovu
A wanted crypto scammer was busted in Seoul for littering.
A wanted crypto scammer was busted in Seoul for littering.
You know what they say: crime doesn’t pay… but apparently, it litters.
After five years on the run, an alleged cryptocurrencyscammer in South Korea was finally caught.
Not through high-tech police work or an international manhunt though, but because he tossed a cigarette butt near a train station in Seoul.
Police originally stopped the man for littering. However when officers tried to write him up, things got weird.
He begged them to let him go “just this once.” Then, he pretended to take a fake phone call (Oscar-worthy, we’re sure).
Then, in true South African style, he even tried to bribe them.
At that point, the police knew something was up. A quick check revealed he wasn’t just a messy smoker, he was a wanted fugitive.
Turns out, the man (in his 60s) was wanted for allegedly defrauding 1,300 people out of a jaw-dropping 17.7 billion won (that’s about R240 million).
He now faces 10 fraud charges linked to his alleged cryptocurrency scheme.
In case you didn’t know, South Korea has seen a massive spike in crypto-related crime.
Just last year, police arrested over 200 people in what’s believed to be the country’s biggest-ever crypto scam, worth around $240 million.
So yeah, it’s wild out there in crypto land.
Word of advice: if you’re going to scam people out of millions and go on the run… maybe don’t get sloppy with a cigarette butt.
Karma’s got eyes everywhere.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your OpenView decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
Is this the greatest political troll ever? Barack Obama just got “LinkedIn’d” by Trump
Awkwaaard… Barack Obama’s LinkedIn just got hijacked by Trump’s faceEast Coast Breakfast 8 hours ago
-
LISTEN: The first week of September with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey and J Sbu shared t...Stacey & J Sbu 8 hours ago