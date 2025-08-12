Cristiano Ronaldo finally puts a ring on it
After nine years, countless red-carpet appearances, and more rumours than goals in a CR7 highlight reel, football’s golden boy has finally made it official.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are officially engaged!
The 31-year-old model confirmed the news in the most 2025 way possible: an Instagram post.
Not just any post though. This was a perfectly curated shot of her hand (complete with a diamond the size of a small stadium floodlight) resting on Ronaldo’s, with the caption:
“Yes I do. In this and in all my lives.” Ncaaawww…
This engagement has been a long time coming.
Fans have been on high alert since last April when Georgina teased a different ring on her finger.
You’ll probably also remember Cristiano’s ambiguous (and super viral) response when asked in the past why he hadn’t proposed yet.
He casually explained:
“I always tell her, ‘when we get that click.’ Like everything in our life… It could be in a year, or six months, or a month. I’m 1,000 per cent sure it’ll happen.”
Well, the click has clicked.
@contodonetflix it's been 3 years since I AM GEORGINA S1 came out and the question remains: ¿Y el anillo pa cuándo? 😅😭 #SoyGeorgina #CristianoRonaldo ♬ original sound - Con Todo
The couple share two daughters, Alana, 7, and Bella, 3, and Georgina has been stepmum to Ronaldo’s other three children: Cristiano Jr, 15, and twins Mateo and Eva Maria, 8.
They’ve basically built their own football team.
Now, the only question left is: will the wedding be a low-key private affair or the kind of event where even the flower girls have sponsorship deals?
Given this is Ronaldo, were betting on the latter.
Either way, congratulations to the future Mr. and Mrs. CR7!
