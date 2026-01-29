Could Westville Boys’ High be one of the greatest rugby schools in KZN?

Is Westville Boys' High School the ultimate rugby factory of KZN? Let’s break it down...

In KwaZulu-Natal, rugby debates are basically a sport of their own. Ask who the best school is and you’ll get 10 answers, strong opinions, and at least one passionate monologue. But one name always enters the conversation early: Westville Boys’ High School. So let’s ask the question properly - not with hype, but with receipts. Is Westville Boys’ High the greatest rugby school in KZN… or are they just really good at making it look easy?

Westville’s rugby reputation isn’t built on one good season or one golden generation. It’s built on consistency. Year after year, they’re competitive, disciplined, and technically sharp. It’s the kind of school where rugby isn’t treated as a phase, but as a craft. As of the 2025 season, Westville’s 1st XV remained unbeaten, putting them 1st in the province and 6th in the whole country.

The names you might know… If success is measured by who makes it beyond school rugby, Westville’s alumni list speaks loudly. Some notable names who started in blue and red before going on to professional rugby include: Waylon Murray - A former SA U21 representative who went on to play Super Rugby and Currie Cup rugby. His career is often cited as a benchmark for what elite schoolboy development can lead to Ethan Hooker - A powerful back who progressed through high-performance rugby and is widely recognised within South African rugby circles for his athleticism and work rate. Monde Hadebe - A dominant forward presence who has competed at senior provincial level, showcasing the physical, structured rugby foundations associated with Westville. Chris Micklewood - A respected rugby figure who came through the Westville system and went on to compete beyond school level, reinforcing the school’s reputation as a launchpad for serious rugby careers. Dwayne Kelly - A professional scrum-half who played Currie Cup and Vodacom Cup rugby. Ockie Barnard - A powerful lock who progressed to Currie Cup rugby and later played professionally overseas.

Craven Week: The ultimate schoolboy test One of the most respected measures of a rugby school is Craven Week selection and this is where Westville has been especially strong in recent years. In 2025, Westville Boys’ High had eight players selected for the Sharks Craven Week squad; one of the highest representations from a single school in KZN. That matters, because Craven Week is often the final audition before SA Schools, academies, and professional contracts. Add names like: Zekhethelo Siyaya, who progressed to SA Schools representation Mambo Mkhize, selected for SA U20 structures Bryce Calvert, who later signed professionally with the Sharks …and it becomes clear: Westville isn’t just producing rugby players, they’re producing future professionals.

So… are they the best? That depends on how you define “best.” If “best” means consistent competitiveness, regular Craven Week representation, Alumni who progress to professional rugby and a culture that values discipline, structure, and development… Then yes - Westville Boys’ High absolutely belongs at the top table of KZN rugby. Schools like Durban High School, Maritzburg College, Hilton College and Michaelhouse will always be part of the conversation, and rightly so. Although, what makes Westville special is how often they’re mentioned without needing to shout. Their reputation does the talking.

So is Westville Boys’ High the greatest rugby school in KwaZulu-Natal? Maybe. Maybe not. However, If you’re talking about rugby excellence in KZN and you don’t mention Westville Boys’ High, you’re leaving out a very big piece of the story.