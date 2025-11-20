Could this be the greatest flight scam of the decade?

Europe’s wildest aviation scandal: This fake captain flew hundreds of planes for years.

Imagine boarding a flight, settling into your seat, fastening your seatbelt, and whispering a small prayer to the aviation gods. Then months later, you find out the guy flying your plane forged his captain certificates like a high schooler faking a sick note. Well, welcome to Europe’s unofficial reboot of Catch Me If You Can, except this time, the Leonardo DiCaprio character isn’t charming, brilliant, or even pretending to be a doctor. He’s just… a co-pilot who said, “Eh, captain sounds cooler,” and hopped into the big chair.

What's the story? A co-pilot, whose name officials aren’t releasing, reportedly forged his documents to qualify for a captain position at Lithuanian airline Avion Express. Captain of a whole airplane carrying hundreds of passengers. Let that sink in for a moment. This man went from “coffee-fetching co-pilot” to “I run this sky bus” with nothing but confidence, Photoshop, and vibes. Despite only ever being a co-pilot at Garuda Indonesia, he somehow became captain at Avion Express and flew for multiple European airlines, including Germany’s Eurowings. The math ain’t mathing, the aviation ain’t aviation-ing, yet the guy was soaring through Europe like it was Microsoft Flight Simulator.

How did the airline respond? Avion Express says that as soon as they got “unverified information” about his experience, an internal investigation began immediately. However, the airline assured everyone that their hiring procedures follow all aviation regulations and that “safety and compliance” remain their top priorities. Sure, babes. Let’s maybe update the checklist. Eurowings confirmed it’s now reviewing the matter with their safety experts. Probably the same safety experts who are currently crying into their coffee mugs.

So, let’s maybe take some notes for our next flight. Always trust your pilot… but maybe trust Photoshop less.

If your pilot seems suspiciously nervous pressing buttons, ask questions. Oh, and if anyone tells you aviation is boring, show them this story.