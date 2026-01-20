Correctional Services’ 2025 matric class achieves outstanding results

The prison matric class of 2025 achieved an incredible 94.4% pass rate, proving that second chances can outperform expectations.

The prison matric class of 2025 achieved an incredible 94.4% pass rate, proving that second chances can outperform expectations.

Sometimes the most inspiring success stories come from the places people least expect. The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has announced exceptional 2025 matric results. Offender learners achieved a 94.4% pass rate in the National Senior Certificate examinations, comfortably beating the national average of 88%. These results aren’t just impressive. They’re transformative.

The results were revealed at an awards ceremony held at the Goodwood Correctional Facility in Cape , where hard work, discipline and determination took centre stage. A total of 180 offender learners from 18 registered correctional education schools wrote the exams. What’s even more remarkable is that 15 of those schools achieved a 100% pass rate, up from 13 the previous year. Across all subjects, learners earned 132 distinctions, proving that academic excellence knows no boundaries - not even prison walls.

KwaZulu-Natal leads the way KwaZulu-Natal emerged as the top-performing region, producing the highest number of matriculants. Of the 50 offenders who wrote, an incredible 45 achieved Bachelor’s passes, opening doors to further studies and future careers. Two schools stood out for their long-term consistency: Usethubeni Youth School at Westville in KZN Baviaanspoort Youth School in Gauteng Both proudly maintained a 10-year streak of 100% pass rates, which is a rare achievement in any education system. The Johannesburg Female Correctional Centre School was also celebrated for achieving a perfect pass rate in 2025.

Correctional Services Minister Pieter Groenewald, alongside National Commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale, led the celebrations. They recognised not only the learners but also the educators, officials and support staff who make learning possible in challenging environments. In his address, Minister Groenewald emphasised that education is more than just passing exams, it is a cornerstone of rehabilitation, reintegration and personal transformation. He encouraged learners to see their academic achievements as keys that unlock opportunities beyond incarceration and proof that the future is still theirs to shape.

While celebrating the success, the Minister also raised concern about the growing number of learners choosing Mathematical Literacy over Mathematics. He reminded them that gateway subjects can significantly expand career options. The message was clear: aim high, plan wisely, and use education as a stepping stone to lasting change. Aside from percentages and distinctions, these matric results tell a powerful story of second chances, self-belief, and the impact of education when people are given the opportunity to try again.