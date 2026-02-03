Connor Doig: The teen who just made South African tennis history

EXCLUSIVE: Meet Connor Doig, the teen who's rewriting South African tennis, one point at a time.

EXCLUSIVE: Meet Connor Doig, the teen who's rewriting South African tennis, one point at a time.

South African tennis has officially entered its new era and it’s being led by a teenager with ice in his veins and a racket that means business. Connor Doig made history in Melbourne after winning the Australian Open Junior Boys Doubles title, becoming the first South African junior (ever) to win a title at the Australian Open. Partnering with Bulgarian player Dimitar Kisimov, the duo powered past Australian wildcards Ymerali Ibraimi and Cooper Kose to claim a convincing 6–3, 6–4 victory in the final.

Dimitri Kisimov & Connor Doig / Australian Open

According to Team South Africa, Doig admitted that even reaching the final wasn’t something they expected. “We took it one match at a time… anything can happen in tennis,” he said. That mindset might just be his secret weapon. Doig revealed that the pair focused heavily on staying present, literally playing point by point, even as the pressure ramped up in the final. They refined their doubles understanding, worked on their individual identities on court, and leaned heavily on their coaches, who they credited for preparing the team mentally and tactically as the tournament progressed. The result is a title that now places Connor Doig alongside South African tennis royalty.

Why is this massive news for SA tennis? To put it into perspective: The last South African to win at the Australian Open was Johan Kriek back in 1981 and 1982. Since then, South Africans have come close, with finalists like Raven Klaasen, Lucas Sithole, and Donald Ramphadi, but never quite crossed the line. Connor didn’t just cross it. He kicked the door down.

Connor Doig’s sensational rise Connor Doig’s rise didn’t happen overnight. He first picked up a racket at just three years old, and he’s been climbing ever since. In the past year alone, he competed in French Open qualifiers in Paris, played in the main draw at Wimbledon, reached the boys doubles quarter-finals at Wimbledon with Indian partner Kriish Tyagi, and made his senior international debut for South Africa in the Davis Cup World Group II tie against Morocco in Pretoria. Not bad for someone who’s only just getting started.

Connor Doig at the Davis Cup / Tennis South Africa