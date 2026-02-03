Connor Doig: The teen who just made South African tennis history
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
EXCLUSIVE: Meet Connor Doig, the teen who's rewriting South African tennis, one point at a time.
EXCLUSIVE: Meet Connor Doig, the teen who's rewriting South African tennis, one point at a time.
South African tennis has officially entered its new era and it’s being led by a teenager with ice in his veins and a racket that means business.
Connor Doig made history in Melbourne after winning the Australian Open Junior Boys Doubles title, becoming the first South African junior (ever) to win a title at the Australian Open.
Partnering with Bulgarian player Dimitar Kisimov, the duo powered past Australian wildcards Ymerali Ibraimi and Cooper Kose to claim a convincing 6–3, 6–4 victory in the final.
According to Team South Africa, Doig admitted that even reaching the final wasn’t something they expected.
“We took it one match at a time… anything can happen in tennis,” he said. That mindset might just be his secret weapon.
Doig revealed that the pair focused heavily on staying present, literally playing point by point, even as the pressure ramped up in the final.
They refined their doubles understanding, worked on their individual identities on court, and leaned heavily on their coaches, who they credited for preparing the team mentally and tactically as the tournament progressed.
The result is a title that now places Connor Doig alongside South African tennis royalty.
Why is this massive news for SA tennis?
To put it into perspective:
- The last South African to win at the Australian Open was Johan Kriek back in 1981 and 1982.
- Since then, South Africans have come close, with finalists like Raven Klaasen, Lucas Sithole, and Donald Ramphadi, but never quite crossed the line.
Connor didn’t just cross it. He kicked the door down.
Connor Doig’s sensational rise
Connor Doig’s rise didn’t happen overnight. He first picked up a racket at just three years old, and he’s been climbing ever since.
In the past year alone, he competed in French Open qualifiers in Paris, played in the main draw at Wimbledon, reached the boys doubles quarter-finals at Wimbledon with Indian partner Kriish Tyagi, and made his senior international debut for South Africa in the Davis Cup World Group II tie against Morocco in Pretoria.
Not bad for someone who’s only just getting started.
Connor Doig joins East Coast Breakfast
Connor Doig joined Darren, Sky and Carmen to share his journey as a young tennis star who’s achieved so much greatness.
He spoke on the sacrifices it took to get him here having played Tennis since 6 years old. He also shared his journey on choosing schools, managing his time and who he met ahead of his BIG Open tournament!
Listen to the full conversation here:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your OpenView decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
Show's Stories
-
Connor Doig: The teen who just made South African tennis history
EXCLUSIVE: Meet Connor Doig, the teen who's rewriting South African tenn...East Coast Breakfast an hour ago
-
SASSA payment dates and amounts for February 2026 confirmed
February 2026 Sassa grant payment dates have been confirmed, giving mill...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago