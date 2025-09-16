 Confessions of KZN’s classroom cheaters
Updated

KwaZulu-Natal confessed their wildest school cheating stories, and where they ended up in life. The answers will shock you (or at least make you laugh).

Cheating on exam
Did you cheat on your exam? / HomeworkMarket

‘Tis the season to be… focused and strategic! 

Yep, exam season is here. Trials for our matrics, and just the usual “end-of-year stress” for the younger ones.

Now, most kids are panicking about study timetables and how to cram a whole term’s worth of work into one Red Bull-fueled night. 

Others are plotting something a little more creative.

Cheating… aka Imbuzi

The ancient art form of smuggling answers past the all-seeing eye of the invigilator. 

For some, it’s a golden ticket to the next grade. For others, it’s a fast-track to embarrassment and possible suspension.

When it all goes wrong, the million-rand question is: “Was it worth it?”

So Darren, Sky, and Carmen asked KZN to spill the tea: what happened to you after you cheated? Where did life take you? 

Did you finesse the system and end up in Parliament (like a real politician), or did one dodgy crib note derail your entire future?

Turns out, KZN had some wild success stories (and a few cautionary tales) to share.

East Coast Breakfast new podcast banner
East Coast Breakfast new podcast banner / ECR Images

