EXCLUSIVE: There's still a way to get into the 2026 Comrades Marathon

LISTEN: Comrades Marathon Alain Dalais joined East Coast Breakfast to share exclusive information on the 2026 Comrades Marathon and how you might still have a chance to enter!

LISTEN: Comrades Marathon Alain Dalais joined East Coast Breakfast to share exclusive information on the 2026 Comrades Marathon and how you might still have a chance to enter!

In an unprecedented turn of events, the Comrades Marathon 2026 sold out in less than 10 hours, leaving many eager runners heartbroken and scrambling for answers. Alain Delay, the General Manager of the Comrades Marathon, joined East Coast Breakfast to shed light on this marathon phenomenon and discuss the future opportunities for hopeful participants.

With a cap of 22,000 entries for next year's 99th edition and an overwhelming demand, the race saw an unprecedented surge in early registrations. Alain shared, "We gave ample warning because the demand for next year's marathon, especially with many runners aiming to participate in the centennial race, was going to be extremely high." The power of social media played a crucial role in this rapid sell-out, with marketing posts and enthusiastic sharing fuelling the frenzy.

Is there still a chance to enter? For those who missed the initial window, there remains a glimmer of hope. The Substitution Window offers a second chance for keen runners. Alain explained, "Runners who have already entered but fail to qualify or face injury can transfer their spot to someone who wishes to enter during this period." The substitution opportunity will open in March and April, allowing runners one last opportunity to be a part of this prestigious event. Alain advises aspiring participants to stay updated via the Comrades Marathon website and social media pages for announcements coming in late February. Listen to the full conversation with Alain Dalais here:

While the initial entry rush may have sealed the fate for some, the Comrades Marathon community thrives on hope and perseverance. Stay connected, train hard, and who knows? You might just secure a spot in the most historic race of the decade.