Compliments are free, so why aren’t we giving more?

Noticing someone can literally change their day, regardless of how small the compliment

Noticing someone can literally change their day, regardless of how small the compliment

Every day, we wake up and choose ourselves. Whether it’s in the way we dress, the little rituals that make us feel good, or the ways we decide to spoil ourselves. It’s all part of showing up as our best selves. Although sometimes, the smallest act of kindness from someone else (like a simple, genuine compliment) can completely change how that day feels. A compliment is like that little shot of dopamine that puts a smile on your face and changes your entire day.

Why does it matter? Well firstly, compliments aren’t just social niceties, they genuinely lift people’s mood and help relationships. Research and popular science coverage show compliments make recipients feel better than we expect, and they even improve people’s mood and performance in social settings. So that quick “hey, your hair looks amazing” isn’t empty, it’s actually emotional currency. There’s also a brain thing. Neuroimaging studies show that receiving positive social feedback (like a compliment) activates reward-related areas of the brain (the same systems that respond to other pleasant rewards). In plain English: a sincere compliment lights up the brain like a tiny, polite disco. A short praise can make someone feel genuinely seen.

Now let’s be practical for a second. Complimenting well is a skill, not a magic trick and men sometimes hesitate because they worry about saying the wrong thing. The solution is simple: be sincere, be specific, and match the vibe. “Love the colour, it brightens your face” beats “You look different…” Anecdotally and scientifically, specific compliments tend to land better because they show attention to detail. Beyond the immediate feel-good, compliments tie into a bigger truth about self-care. Grooming (whether it’s hair, nails, makeup, the works) is often an act of self-care and social presentation. Academic reviews show self-grooming has deep social functions, helping people manage impressions and feel connected. When someone takes time to look after themselves, a quick “I see you” acknowledges both the effort and the person. Major studies into beauty and wellbeing (like Dove and Unilever’s 2024 research) show appearance and feeling valued are linked: many women report that feeling good about how they look improves confidence and mood. That’s not vanity, that’s empowerment and it deserves acknowledgement.

So, as you’re reading this, here are some handy tips for the day ahead to make someone feel seen: Notice the effort because it takes time. Be brief and sincere. “Your hair looks stunning” works wonders. If you missed it, own it: “Sorry I didn’t say earlier but you look amazing.” People forgive a late compliment; silence is the real crime. So go on, give one free compliment today. It’ll cost you nothing and might make someone’s whole day.