Coast Watch: Your guide to this weekend’s beach conditions
Get the latest KZN beach and ocean conditions in this weekend’s Coast Watch update.
KwaZulu-Natal heads into the weekend with classic summer weather, and our Coast Watch feature has a clear snapshot of what’s happening along the shoreline.
Whether you’re planning a swim, a surf, a fishing session or a simple beach walk, the latest update helps you choose the best time to head out.
Vinesh Soogreem breaks down the basics you need to know: rising temperatures, warm water, flat seas, and ideal conditions for almost every ocean activity.
He also highlights what’s allowed and what isn’t this time of year, including important reminders about crayfish season and where seafood can legally be bought.
There’s plenty happening along the coast too, from Durban Harbour action to the Ladies and Juniors Ski-Boat competition at uMhlanga.
It’s practical, local and made for anyone who wants to enjoy the coastline safely and confidently.
Listen to the full Coast Watch update below for your complete weekend guide.
About Vinesh Soogreem
Vinesh Soogreem is a legend in the South African fishing media scene. With over two decades under his belt, he's not just an angler who's explored the KZN waters extensively, but also a passionate communicator who's shared his knowledge through books, magazines, and now podcasts and social media. Vinesh lives by the motto "Fish for the future", reflecting his dedication to both the sport and conservation. Catch Vinesh in his popular Angler News SA podcast below.
