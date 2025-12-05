Coast Watch: Your guide to this weekend’s beach conditions

KwaZulu-Natal heads into the weekend with classic summer weather, and our Coast Watch feature has a clear snapshot of what’s happening along the shoreline.

Whether you’re planning a swim, a surf, a fishing session or a simple beach walk, the latest update helps you choose the best time to head out.

Vinesh Soogreem breaks down the basics you need to know: rising temperatures, warm water, flat seas, and ideal conditions for almost every ocean activity.

He also highlights what’s allowed and what isn’t this time of year, including important reminders about crayfish season and where seafood can legally be bought.

There’s plenty happening along the coast too, from Durban Harbour action to the Ladies and Juniors Ski-Boat competition at uMhlanga.

It’s practical, local and made for anyone who wants to enjoy the coastline safely and confidently.

Listen to the full Coast Watch update below for your complete weekend guide.