CityMenderSA launches iOS app & rewards for citizens fixing their communities

Fix your city and get rewarded! CityMenderSA’s biggest update yet is now live across South Africa

In an exclusive update shared with East Coast Radio, CityMenderSA has officially rolled out major upgrades to its platform. These upgrades introduce a completely new way for South Africans to engage with service delivery.

In a major step towards compatibility and expanded accessibility, CityMenderSA has officially launched an app for all iOS devices, available for download on the App Store. This new app marks a new milestone for CityMenderSA as they aim to be fully available and functional to all citizens. Aside from the new iOS app, CityMenderSA is doing something never seen before on the continent: rewarding residents for helping improve their cities.

What’s new on CityMenderSA The latest update introduces a cleaner, more intuitive interface, making it easier than ever for residents to log issues, track progress, and stay informed. However, the real game-changers lie in the new features: My CityMender Points: Residents now earn points for meaningful civic action, such as logging service delivery issues, adding updates, and helping keep reports accurate. CityMender Rewards: A first of its kind in Africa, this feature turns civic action into real rewards. South Africans are now recognised for actively helping fix their communities, from coffee vouchers, Pick N Pay vouchers to partner rewards.

Ward Pulse: For the first time, residents have live visibility across every municipality and more than 4,000 wards nationwide giving communities a real-time pulse on service delivery across South Africa.

Smarter WhatsApp Updates: Improved notifications and follow-ups keep users informed without spamming their phones. Privacy-First Design: CityMenderSA collects only what’s necessary. No unnecessary personal information is required, keeping the platform safe and privacy-focused.

CityMenderSA’s latest update reinforces its core belief that ordinary South Africans should not only have a voice, they should be rewarded for using it constructively. The platform remains free to download and accessible to everyone, regardless of location or community type. “You should be rewarded for helping improve your community,” Keyuren Maharaj shared. “This update makes that possible.”

How to get involved CityMenderSA is now available on Android and Apple. Residents are encouraged to update or download the app and experience what the platform calls “the future of service delivery in South Africa.” Download, log issues, earn rewards and help shape the cities you live in.