CityMenderSA debuts world’s first augmented reality (AR) fault reporting

Just days before the G20 Summit kicks off on our shores, South Africa has quietly made history. Not through a government department, a billion-rand tech giant, or an overseas innovation lab; but through a youth-built platform born right here in Durban. CityMenderSA, created by UKZN engineering student Keyuren Maharaj, has officially launched the world’s first publicly deployed Augmented Reality (AR) service-delivery reporting system, and its free and accessible to every South African. Check out the official launch of CityMenderSA's AR technology:

What does this mean for South Africans? For the first time ever, residents can point their phone’s camera at their surroundings and immediately see floating AR markers showing every reported service-delivery issue in that spot. Whether its potholes, burst pipes, streetlight failures, dumping hotspots or storm-damaged infrastructure; they’re all mapped visually and anchored to their exact real-world location. “This is the first time ordinary residents can physically view service-delivery issues through Augmented Reality,” says founder Keyuren Maharaj. “It’s a global breakthrough, built right here in South Africa.” This breakthrough in SA tech is massive seeing as CityMenderSA was built from scratch, with over 300,000 lines of self-taught code and developed in just four months. It has since attracted thousands of users, with over 1,600 issues logged, and has spread across the country through ward committees, ratepayer associations and Urban Improvement Precincts (UIPs); just to name a few. You can read the full story here.

Why does this AR breakthrough matter? 1. Everyone sees the same truth: Whether resident or councillor, community leader or municipal manager; everyone now sees the same issues, in the same place, at the same time. No more “we never received the report.” 2. Faster, smarter service delivery: Municipal teams no longer need lengthy site briefings or paper trails. The app shows every issue in AR, exactly where it exists. 3. It's a new way to see your city: Residents will literally “see” the state of their neighbourhoods, not as complaints in a spreadsheet, but as physical markers floating in the world around them. 4. It's free for every South African: AR service-delivery mapping is now free and accessible, from affluent suburbs to informal settlements and rural towns. With world leaders arriving for the G20 Summit, CityMenderSA places South Africa at the centre of global innovation and sets an example of youth-led, home-grown, world-first technology.

This is not South Africa following global trends. This is South Africa setting them. This update has also set a new standard for governance. CityMenderSA isn’t just a digital upgrade. It’s a new philosophy that brings transparency, real-time accountability, accessible data, cleaner communication between residents and government and a modern, visual way to understand our cities. As Keyuren Maharaj puts it: “This is a new era for South African governance, built locally, built by youth, and built for all.” Wait... there's more CityMenderSA has also rolled out a powerful new feature called 'Drive Patrol', a smart navigation system that automatically maps a real-time driving route to the five nearest road-related issues using Google Maps. Whether it’s potholes, faded road markings, or damaged intersections, Drive Patrol helps residents, ward committees, and municipal teams verify and update issues while on the move. Although the system currently focuses on road infrastructure, additional categories are already in development as the patrol network expands. Drive Patrol works seamlessly alongside the platform’s new Augmented Reality reporting, giving South Africans an entirely modern, interactive way to monitor service-delivery conditions on the ground. To make escalation even easier, CityMenderSA has also added Umgeni and Ngwathe Municipalities to its built-in quick-email system, allowing users to report issues directly to their local authority with a single tap.

Explore CityMenderSA Residents can unlock the AR feature through the CityMenderSA app or by visiting www.citymendersa.co.za. Here's a video tutorial of how to use CityMenderSA to fix your city!