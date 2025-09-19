China’s “ad-powered” toilets: The future nobody asked for

Don’t you just hate it when you’re in a Mall and you need to use the bathroom, only to find you need R2 to get in?

Worst innovation ever for those of us who don’t carry loose change.

Now you need to find coins and by the time you do, you realise the ride home probably isn’t that long.

However China (in true Chinese fashion) have taken things a step further into full-on Black Mirror territory.

Some public loos now require you to watch an advert before they’ll grant you access to that sacred human right: toilet paper.

Yes, you’ve got to sit through a mini-commercial before you can… wipe.