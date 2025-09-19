China’s “ad-powered” toilets: The future nobody asked for
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast / Skyye Ndlovu
Need toilet paper? Watch this ad first…
Don’t you just hate it when you’re in a Mall and you need to use the bathroom, only to find you need R2 to get in?
Worst innovation ever for those of us who don’t carry loose change.
Now you need to find coins and by the time you do, you realise the ride home probably isn’t that long.
However China (in true Chinese fashion) have taken things a step further into full-on Black Mirror territory.
Some public loos now require you to watch an advert before they’ll grant you access to that sacred human right: toilet paper.
Yes, you’ve got to sit through a mini-commercial before you can… wipe.
A video shared by China Insider shows the process: scan a QR code on the dispenser, watch a short advert, and only then will the machine mercifully spit out a few squares of loo roll.
Not enough paper? You can either watch another ad or cough up 0.5 RMB (around R1.20 - who even still carries 20 cents?).
Suddenly, carrying tissues in your pocket seems like elite-level survival planning.
Metro reported that officials claim the system reduces waste.
Apparently some people were looting toilet paper like a Covid-19 lockdown is approaching.
Fair point, but critics say it’s a hygiene nightmare.
What if your phone’s dead or you don’t carry cash? They should probably think of adding a card option (I call dibs on all patents).
Authorities did clarify that in the case of diarrhoea, staff would provide extra loo roll… which definitely wouldn’t be mortifying at all.
So there you have it: dystopian toilets.
Proof that in the future, even your bathroom breaks might come with a commercial break.
Fingers crossed this never reaches South Africa!
