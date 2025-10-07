 China breaks its own record (again) with the world’s highest bridge!
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast / Skyye Ndlovu

China just built a bridge so high, it practically touches the clouds!

Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge
Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge / China Daily

China just looked at gravity and said, “Nah, not today.”

The country has officially opened the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, now the highest bridge in the world, standing a mind-blowing 2,051 feet above the Beipan River. 

That’s higher than some clouds and definitely high enough to make your knees weak just thinking about it.

Huajiang Canyon Bridge clouds
Huajiang Canyon Bridge in the clouds / Morning Brew / X

ALSO READ: China’s “ad-powered” toilets: The future nobody asked for

China already held the record with the Duge Bridge, built in 2016 and towering at 1,854 feet. Clearly, that wasn’t enough flex. 

The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge said, “Hold my tea,” and went another 200 feet higher.

The bridge isn’t just tall, it’s long too, stretching 9,777 feet across with a main span of 4,660 feet.

It’s basically an entire mini city suspended in the sky.

Huajiang Canyon Bridge
Huajiang Canyon Bridge / Wikimedia Commons

This isn’t your average bridge. It’s part theme park, part engineering miracle.

There’s a restaurant and coffee shop perched at the top (2,600 feet above the river) because apparently, cappuccinos taste better when you’re defying death.

It also features a glass elevator that takes visitors even higher than the bridge’s surface.

A glass skywalk stretches along the edge, offering a 1,900-foot view straight down into the canyon.

There’s even a bungee jumping station, and soon, skydiving and paragliding launches will be added.

Wanna see it for yourself? Check out this video posted on X by Collin Rugg: 

Aside from the theatrics, the bridge also offers a huge advantage for everyday travellers. 

Before the bridge, crossing the Huajiang Canyon was a two-hour road trip. Now it only takes minutes.

That’s essentially a portal! They’ve lowkey unlocked time travel! 

To make sure it was safe, engineers ran five days of intense load testing, placing 96 vehicles on the bridge simultaneously at one point to simulate real-world traffic and ensure everything held up. 

ALSO READ: China’s new spy toy is a mosquito drone

At this point, China is just showing off in every way possible, from the world’s fastest trains to the tallest bridges.

Meanwhile, Durban’s freeway renovations are going on their fourth year, and they’re still nowhere near complete!  

