Checkers is launching a premium FreshX store right here in KZN

Checkers FreshX is launching in La Lucia and is bringing gourmet groceries, sushi bars and artisan treats!

If you thought your supermarket trips were about to stay the same, think again. Checkers is bringing a next-level shopping experience to La Lucia Mall in KZN with its brand-new FreshX premium store, opening later this month! This isn’t your regular grocery run. The new store promises a world-class shopping experience with a modern layout that makes finding your favorites a breeze.

Checkers FreshX Deli / TDC & Co

Why is Checkers launching FreshX? According to Willem Hunlun, Chief Operating Officer at Checkers, the goal is simple: “From our fresh and innovative product range to everyday supermarket prices, we want to give customers the kind of experience that keeps them coming back.”

What’s new in Checkers FreshX? Here’s a taste of what shoppers can expect in this premium Checkers: A Meat Market with free-range chicken and restaurant-quality steak that will level up your next braai. A Bakery stocked with Artisan breads, cakes, and pastries fresh from the oven daily. A Health and Wellness Section for those who want to snack smart or stock up on supplements. A Wine Cellar, perfect for pairing with your gourmet groceries. A Sushi Bar Fresh Fruit & Veggies Hot & Cold Foods Deli Money Market



Checkers FreshX Bakery / TDC & Co

Checkers FreshX Butchery / TDC & Co

What’s the reason behind FreshX? The launch in La Lucia strengthens Checkers’ premium footprint in KZN, giving shoppers more access to quality, affordability, and a first-class experience. It’s also part of Checkers’ larger FreshX growth strategy, competing head-to-head with other upmarket retailers like Woolworths Food. The launch in KZN comes on the heels of another FreshX opening in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, as South Africa’s largest retailer continues its expansion into premium shopping experiences.

The Checkers FreshX La Lucia store is set to be a game-changer, so stay tuned to La Lucia Mall’s social media for the grand opening!