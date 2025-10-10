The cheapest time of the month to buy electricity

This is why electricity feels cheaper at the start of the month, and the best way to pay less for electricity.

If you’ve ever bought prepaid electricity on the 1st of the month and felt like a genius because you got more units than usual (only to feel betrayed by the 25th when your money suddenly buys less) don’t worry, Eskom isn’t pulling a sneaky surprise sale. What’s actually at play is something called block tariffs.

What on earth are block tariffs? According to Prepaid24, block tariffs were introduced to reward households that use less electricity each month. Basically, if you keep your consumption low, you pay less per unit. If you use more, you get bumped into a more expensive bracket. This system also helps Eskom and municipalities manage the pressure on the power grid (because let’s face it, the grid is always having a bad day). Here’s an example from the City of Cape Town’s 2023/24 tariffs: Block 1: 0 – 50 kWh → R2.67 per unit Block 2: 50.1 – 350 kWh → R2.98 per unit Block 3: More than 350.1 kWh → R3.10 per unit The higher the block, the more you pay per unit. So, if you buy a ton of electricity at once, you’ll eventually land up in the pricey brackets. Social media money guru Kara-Jayne Seynisch recently cleared up a myth that’s been haunting South Africans for years: “Electricity costs more at the end of the month.” Nope - you’ve just moved into a higher tariff block.

It doesn’t matter when you buy your electricity. If your household stays in the first block, you’ll always pay the cheapest rate per unit. If you burn through your units and buy again later in the month, you’ve already crossed into Block 2 or 3. It might feel more expensive, but really, you’re just… spending like a Block 3 baller.

A smarter way to play the electricity game Let’s say you buy R2,000 worth of electricity on the 1st. You get a nice chunk of cheap Block 1 units, but then you run out on the 25th and buy another R2,000. Surprise! You’re now paying Block 3 prices because your usage for the month is sky-high. Instead of overspending on extra units late in the month, Kara-Jayne suggests only buying what you need to finish off the month. That way, when the clock strikes midnight on the 1st, your usage resets to zero and you’re back to the cheap rates again.