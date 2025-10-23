ChatGPT gives woman the winning lottery numbers
Updated | By Skyye Ndlovu
AI or just pure luck? ChatGPT picks the winning lotto numbers for this lucky woman.
AI or just pure luck? ChatGPT picks the winning lotto numbers for this lucky woman.
Okay… somebody tell Lady Luck she’s got competition, and it’s artificial.
A Michigan woman just won $100,000 (about R1.7 million) after letting ChatGPT choose her lottery numbers.
Yes - no crystal ball, no psychic, no granny’s “lucky birthday combo”. Just a casual convo with AI.
Tammy Carvey, a 45-year-old from Wyandotte, Michigan decided to ask ChatGPT what numbers she should play for the Powerball on September 6.
Fast forward to draw day… and boom - four white balls and the red Powerball matched.
“When I checked the winning numbers, I saw I matched four white balls and the Powerball and knew I had to have won something,” she told lottery officials.
She initially thought she’d won $50,000, but because she added the Power Play option, the prize doubled to a cool $100,000.
Tammy doesn’t actually play the lotto often, only when the jackpot soars into the billions. This time, she struck gold.
With her winnings, she’s paying off her home and stashing the rest away like a smart, responsible adult… which is honestly the plot twist here.
Come on, Tammy! Buy a mansion and take a trip to Italy like a normal person!
Aside from that, this bizarre and kinda brilliant story leaves us with one burning question:
Can AI actually help you win the lotto?
Probably not. (If it could, trust me, we’d all be billionaires right now.)
Although sometimes, luck just needs a little digital nudge.
So, the next time you’re feeling lucky, maybe ask Siri for numbers too. Who knows?
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet
https://www.ecr.co.za/press/it-official-east-coast-radio-can-be-accessed-anywhere-sa/
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your OpenView decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
PRESS PLAY: Relive your favourite Breakfast moments this week - 27 to 31 October
This week, we hung out with a legendary football coach, a new Dolphin sw...East Coast Breakfast 1 day, 5 hours ago
-
Microsoft Teams is about to snitch on you
Microsoft Teams is about to become the world’s nosiest coworkerEast Coast Breakfast 1 day, 5 hours ago