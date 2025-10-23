ChatGPT gives woman the winning lottery numbers

Yes - no crystal ball, no psychic, no granny’s “lucky birthday combo”. Just a casual convo with AI.

A Michigan woman just won $100,000 (about R1.7 million) after letting ChatGPT choose her lottery numbers.

Okay… somebody tell Lady Luck she’s got competition, and it’s artificial.

Tammy Carvey, a 45-year-old from Wyandotte, Michigan decided to ask ChatGPT what numbers she should play for the Powerball on September 6.

Fast forward to draw day… and boom - four white balls and the red Powerball matched.

“When I checked the winning numbers, I saw I matched four white balls and the Powerball and knew I had to have won something,” she told lottery officials.

She initially thought she’d won $50,000, but because she added the Power Play option, the prize doubled to a cool $100,000.

Tammy doesn’t actually play the lotto often, only when the jackpot soars into the billions. This time, she struck gold.

With her winnings, she’s paying off her home and stashing the rest away like a smart, responsible adult… which is honestly the plot twist here.

Come on, Tammy! Buy a mansion and take a trip to Italy like a normal person!