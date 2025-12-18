Chasing the summer tide along KZN coast

KZN coastal anglers hit peak summer action with one of the strongest dorado runs of the season. Rock, surf, and offshore fishing produce across the province.

Coastal anglers are finding consistent action along the KwaZulu-Natal coastline this week. Rock and surf fishing is producing a mixed bag of species from north to south, making it ideal timing for December holidaymakers heading to the coast. In the latest Angler News South Africa podcast episode, Vinesh Soogreem and the team report strong catches from coastal waters, with offshore fishing delivering one of the best dorado runs of the season. Coastal fishing Durban anglers are finding solid results after recent rough conditions, with the harbour still producing well for those who can navigate the crowds. Further south, Margate Pier continues to deliver. With calmer seas forecast, conditions are shaping up for clean casts and smoother water.

ANSA / Supplied - Alan Will with a nice size 3 Spotted Pompano caught up the north coast

Offshore action The coast is producing one of the strongest dorado runs of the season. Anglers are reporting good action with dorado alongside tuna and couta catches. KZN Midlands The Midlands is experiencing summer weather swings between heavy rain and intense heat. Recent rainfall has increased river levels, with upper reaches flowing clear but fast, and lower sections running dirty. Sterkfontein remains productive for fly anglers. This weekend is lining up with calmer seas and fish that are switched on. For all the hotspots and detailed reports, listen to the latest Angler News SA podcast at the top of the page, or directly below.

ANSA / Supplied - Ivan Kotze landing himself a Kob despite reports of them being off the bite

ANSA / Supplied - Bella Rochester in the Sterkfontein action with a Yellow Fish

About Vinesh Soogreem Vinesh Soogreem is a legend in the South African fishing media scene. With over two decades under his belt, he's not just an angler who's explored the KZN waters extensively, but also a passionate communicator who's shared his knowledge through books, magazines, and now podcasts and social media. Vinesh lives by the motto "Fish for the future", reflecting his dedication to both the sport and conservation.

Vinesh's authority on KZN fishing is unmatched. Actively involved in the community since the '90s, he's competed at club and social levels, covered major angling competitions, and earned the trust of the media during the Sardine Run. He currently serves as the National Media Liaison for the South African Surf Casting Association, solidifying his reputation as a key figure in the South African fishing scene.

ANSA / Supplied - Vinesh Soogreem with a Bronze Bream caught off Margate Pier

