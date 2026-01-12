CES 2026: iPolish unveils smart nails that change colour

Meet the manicures of the future! These smart nails let you change between 400+ shades in seconds

Move over robots and self-driving cars, CES 2026 just got a manicure upgrade. The spotlight-stealing tech? Smart, colour-changing press-on nails. Florida-based digital beauty brand iPolish stunned Las Vegas by unveiling nails that can switch shades in seconds… all with a tap on your phone.

What is CES 2026? For the uninitiated, CES (Consumer Electronics Show) is the tech world’s biggest playground, held every January in Las Vegas. It’s where companies show off everything from AI gadgets to futuristic cars, often years before they hit your local store. So if it debuts at CES, it’s basically saying, “Hello world, we’re shaping the future.” This year, amidst all the screens and self-driving cars, nails stole the show. Why? They solve a tiny but real-life problem: want a new nail colour without sitting through a salon appointment or waiting forever for polish to dry? iPolish says, “Challenge accepted.”

What makes these nails so smart? iPolish’s press-ons can switch between over 400 shades in as little as five seconds. Your nail colour can now match your outfit, your mood, or… your coffee order. Check out the demonstration video below:

The magic behind it is electrophoretic nanopolymer technology (basically e-ink for your nails). Once a colour is set, it stays with no constant power needed. Users control the shades through a smartphone app, paired with a tiny activation device.

What you get in the starter kit? Preorders are already open at $95 (about R1500), which gets you: Two full sets of press-on nails in different shapes The activation device Adhesive and nail prep tools Access to the app If you need replacements, individual nails will cost around $6.50 (about R100) each.

When can you get them? iPolish plans to start shipping in June 2026. However, there’s no word yet on whether there will be international launches. Why are these nails such a big deal? Well, CES usually shows tech that feels lightyears away from daily life. iPolish nails are different because they slide straight into an existing routine. Ladies already change nail colours almost every week, and now with iPolish Nails, you skip the waiting, the mess, and the commitment to one shade. The durability question remains though: how will they hold up in real life? Only time will tell.