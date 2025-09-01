Tennis hat thief: CEO snatches kid’s souvenir and gets served by the internet

A Polish CEO went viral for snatching a hat meant for a child from tennis star Kamil Majchrzak and the internet served him instant karma.

Some sports fans will go to great lengths to grab a piece of memorabilia at big tournaments like the US Open. Although most adults stop short of snatching something meant for a child. Well… apparently not all adults.

A clip that’s been making the rounds online shows Polish tennis player Kamil Majchrzak about to gift a hat to a young fan named Brock. Sadly, before the boy could even reach for it, a grown man swooped in like a seagull stealing chips at the beach, yanking the hat right out of Majchrzak’s hand. Now who was this mystery hat thief? None other than Polish millionaire and CEO Piotr Szczerek, head of paving company Drogbruk. The internet was not impressed.

NEW: Tennis star Kamil Majchrzak is looking for a young boy who had a hat snatched from him by a grown man at the US Open.



Majchrzak was seen trying to hand the boy his hat when a grown man took it and stashed it in a bag.



"After the match, I didn't record that my cap didn't… pic.twitter.com/JE5vGxjNxg — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 29, 2025

The video went viral within hours, racking up tens of millions of views and sparking outrage across social media. People demanded the hat be returned to Brock, and as the backlash grew, Majchrzak himself stepped in to make things right. Not only did Brock get a brand-new, autographed hat directly from the tennis star, but he also got to meet Majchrzak in person. The player later shared the wholesome moment on Instagram, proving that good sportsmanship still exists, even if some fans are still working on it.

Kamil Majchrzak meeting the young boy who had the hat taken from him the other day at the US Open.



A happy ending… this is what it’s all about.



Protect this man at all costs. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/EAaJVltyM6 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 30, 2025

Kamil Majrzchak with Brock / @kamilmajrzchak / Instagram

As for Piotr, he’s been serving up excuses instead of apologies. On a Polish forum, he defended his move with the line: “Life is first come, first served… If you were faster, you would have it.” Needless to say, that didn’t go down well. His company Drogbruk has since been review-bombed into oblivion, dropping to a measly 1.4 rating as commenters labeled him everything from “thief” to “embarrassing.” So in the end, the kid got his hat, the CEO got instant karma, and the internet got a new entry in the “you can’t make this stuff up” hall of fame.