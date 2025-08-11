Carmen’s online shopping disaster
This is Carmen’s hilarious online shopping disaster KZN can’t stop talking about
We’ve all been there. You order something online, track it obsessively, and wait like it’s the second coming of Christmas.
However, have you ever ordered the thing… and received a completely different thing?
Carmen recently went through that exact heartbreak.
She ordered a Labubu Doll. Think modern-day troll doll, but with a slightly more “Instagram influencer meets goblin” vibe.
Weeks went by. She was ready. The delivery guy finally arrived.
Inside the package though… it wasn’t the adorable little troll doll she’d imagined.
Instead, she received a laminated photo of a Labubu Doll. Not even 3D. Just flat, like her hopes and dreams in that moment.
Her reaction? Priceless. Somewhere between “I’ve been scammed” and “is this a prank?”
Basically, the same face you’d make if you ordered a 10-piece nugget meal and got handed 4 chicken tenders.
@eastcoastradiokzn Ooopsiee… Carmen’s long awaited Labubu arrived 😂 but she got scammed 😭😂 and she’s not alone. KZN also had some stories of their own… #EastCoastBreakfast ♬ original sound - East Coast Radio
Of course, Carmen wasn’t alone. KZN listeners came through with their own Online Order Oopsies, and the stories were gold.
Take a listen to how it all went down:
