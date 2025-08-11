 Carmen’s online shopping disaster
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

Carmen’s online shopping disaster

Updated | By East Coast Breakfast

This is Carmen’s hilarious online shopping disaster KZN can’t stop talking about

Carmen Labubu
Carmen’s La-boo-boo

We’ve all been there. You order something online, track it obsessively, and wait like it’s the second coming of Christmas.

However, have you ever ordered the thing… and received a completely different thing?

Carmen recently went through that exact heartbreak.

ALSO READ: The Fin Cup coach wars: Sky vs Nick vs… Darren?!

She ordered a Labubu Doll. Think modern-day troll doll, but with a slightly more “Instagram influencer meets goblin” vibe.

Weeks went by. She was ready. The delivery guy finally arrived.

Inside the package though… it wasn’t the adorable little troll doll she’d imagined.

Instead, she received a laminated photo of a Labubu Doll. Not even 3D. Just flat, like her hopes and dreams in that moment.

Her reaction? Priceless. Somewhere between “I’ve been scammed” and “is this a prank?”

Basically, the same face you’d make if you ordered a 10-piece nugget meal and got handed 4 chicken tenders.

@eastcoastradiokzn Ooopsiee… Carmen’s long awaited Labubu arrived 😂 but she got scammed 😭😂 and she’s not alone. KZN also had some stories of their own… #EastCoastBreakfast ♬ original sound - East Coast Radio

ALSO READ: The 10 days that never happened

Of course, Carmen wasn’t alone. KZN listeners came through with their own Online Order Oopsies, and the stories were gold.

Take a listen to how it all went down:

East Coast Breakfast new podcast banner
East Coast Breakfast new podcast banner / ECR Images

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

1.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.

2.     Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).

3.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet

4.     Switch to the audio bouquet on your OpenView decoder and browse to channel 606.

5.     Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

· Facebook

· Twitter

· Instagram

· TikTok

· WhatsApp Channel

MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO

Shopping Carmen Reddy Labubu

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.