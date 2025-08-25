Carmen’s Labubu redemption: Jojo comes to the rescue!
Jojo Robinson surprised Carmen with something she’s been dying for…
Remember Carmen’s Labubu Fail? The one where she waited weeks for her troll-inspired Labubu doll… only to receive a laminated picture instead?
Yeah, that one.
KZN laughed and revelled in her demise! The comments were hilarious and the relatable stories that followed were even more hilarious.
Here’s Carmen and the team reacting to your comments!
Now, the universe just decided to make things right, and redemption came in the form of a stellar Jojo Robinson - celebrity reality star from Real Housewives of Durban.
Jojo heard about Carmen’s online order disaster and decided to sprinkle a little magic.
She’s a proud Labubu collector herself and decided to bring a whole box of Labubu dolls for the team!
Carmen’s reaction? Let’s just say it went from “laminated heartbreak” to full-blown troll joy.
Finally, she got the real deal and it’s all thanks to Jojo’s generosity (and a little online shopping luck).
Who knew one duplicate Labubu could turn a fail into a moment of pure happiness?
Listen to the full moment below:
Watch the LIVE unboxing below:
